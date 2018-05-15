Spain's top ten best beaches for summer 2018

Spain boasts some of the cleanest and best playas in Europe. The Local gives the lowdown on the top ten.

Spain officially has the most blue-flagged beaches in the world, a title it has held for 31 years in a row.

So whichever coast you choose for your summer holiday you are unlikely to be far from one of the cleanest beaches in Europe.

The list was topped by La Concha in the gorgeous northern Spanish seaside city of San Sebastian, a beach which has the added bonus of being alongside the best tapas bars in the world.

Overall Spain boasted five beaches in Europe's top 25 list last year. The only difficulty is deciding which one to visit.

Here are the rankings for the best beaches to be found in Spain.:

1. La Concha beach. San Sebastian. Basque Country.

Photo: Keta/Wikimedia

2. Playa de Ses Illetes, Formentera, Balearic Islands

Photo: Ismail Mia/Flickr

3. Playa de Muro, Mallorca, Balearic Islands.

Photo: Aions/Flickr

4. Playa de Las Canteras, Gran Canaria. Canary Islands.

Photo: Karen Bryan/Flickr

5. Playa de las Catedrales, Ribadeo, Galicia

Photo: Jose Miguel Martinez/Flickr

6. Playa de Maspalomas, Gran Canaria. Canary Islands.

7. Cala Comte, Ibiza, Balearic Islands

Photo: Bas Boerman/Flickr

8. Playa de Bolonia, Tarifa, Andalusia.

Photo: Antonio Guerra/Flickr

9. Playa de Alcudia, Mallorca. Balearic Islands

10. El Cotillo Beach and Lagoons, Fuerteventura. Canary Islands.