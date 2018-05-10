Meet Alfred and Amaia: Spain’s 2018 Eurovision hopefuls

Could Amaia and Alfred break Spain's Eurovision curse? Photo: TVE Operacion Triunfo

Spain is hoping to improve on its laughable result last year in the Eurovision Song Contest with a romantic ballad between a Catalan boy and a girl from Pamplona.

Alfred Garcia, a 20-year-old from El Prat de Llobregat outside Barcelona teamed up with 19-year-old Pamplonesa Amaia Romero to win this year’s national television talent show Operacion Triunfo with their love song Tu Cancion.

The pair were selected in a public vote to represent Spain in the 2018 competition which will take place in Lisbon on May 11th.

WATCH Alfred and Amaia sing Tu Canción:

The couple who sing in Spanish while playing grand pianos hope that they will perform better in the competition than last year’s contestant, Manel Navarro, whose performance on the night became the butt of a thousand online jokes

Manel was compared to a rooster after his voice cracked trying to reach the high notes during his 2017 performance.

While last year’s entry was an annoyingly repetitive pop song sung in English by a self-styled surfer dude who ended the competition last in 26th place, this year’s entry is a soulful romantic ballad written specifically for the duo by composer Raul Gomez.

Spain hasn’t fared well in the competition, winning only twice in its history and one of those wins was secured by Franco buying votes. But Spain does have the dubious honour of being one of the countries to receive the most nul points in the history of Eurovision.

Both Alfred and Amaia are studying music at university but can they break Spain’s Eurovision curse?

This video clip provides the lyrics to the song (and their translation) so you have plenty of time to learn the words in order to singalong on the night.