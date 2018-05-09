IN PICS: Blooming gorgeous patios of Cordoba

Dozens of usually private patios are thrown open to the public in a riot of gorgeous colour and celebration of spring.
The tradition dates back to 1921 with the town hall organizing a competition, along with music, dancing and wine.
Here are a selection of the best images from 2018 when the festival takes place between the 1st and 13th of May.
Enjoy!
A woman walks past flower pots during the traditional Patio Festival in Cordoba on May 5th. Photo: Jorge Guerrero / AFP
Geraniums are the star of the show in Cordoba this week.Jorge Guerrero / AFP
Andalusian courtyards are opened to the public during the festival. Jorge Guerrero / AFPHello Kitty! A furry resident poses in the sunshine. Photo:Jorge Guerrero / AFP
A woman takes a selfie among the flowers. Photo:Jorge Guerrero / AFP
The festival draws crowds to the city of Cordoba. Photo:Jorge Guerrero / AFP
Hola desde #cordobaesp 🙋— QueridasFashionistas (@QueridasFashion) May 5, 2018
Este #FelizSabado podrás disfrutar de la belleza de la Fiesta de los #Patiosdecordoba 🌷🌷🌷
Tienes hasta el 13 de #MAYO
En este #video te lo enseño en la noche.#Patios2018 #Cordoba #Cultura #Andalucia #followback #patios #traveltips #viajeros #flores pic.twitter.com/ETg37a9rJj