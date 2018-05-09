Editions:  Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland
IN PICS: Blooming gorgeous patios of Cordoba

The Local
news@thelocal.es
@thelocalspain
9 May 2018
12:29 CEST+02:00
flowers cordoba

IN PICS: Blooming gorgeous patios of Cordoba
People admire the blooms during Cordoba's Fiesta de los Patios. Photos: Jorge Guerrero / AFP
Each May, the residents of Cordoba compete for the prize of who has the most lush courtyard, decorating their patios with bright flowers, leafy green plants, fountains and more.

Dozens of usually private patios are thrown open to the public in a riot of gorgeous colour and celebration of spring.

The tradition dates back to 1921 with the town hall organizing a competition, along with music, dancing and wine.

READ: Ten marvellously fun things to do in Spain this May

Here are a selection of the best images from 2018 when the festival takes place between the 1st and 13th of May.

Enjoy!

A woman walks past flower pots during the traditional Patio Festival in Cordoba on May 5th. Photo: Jorge Guerrero / AFP

Geraniums are the star of the show in Cordoba this week.Jorge Guerrero / AFP

Andalusian courtyards are opened to the public during the festival. Jorge Guerrero / AFPHello Kitty! A furry resident poses in the sunshine. Photo:Jorge Guerrero / AFP

A woman takes a selfie among the flowers. Photo:Jorge Guerrero / AFP

The festival draws crowds to the city of Cordoba. Photo:Jorge Guerrero / AFP

Recent highlights

