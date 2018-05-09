IN PICS: Blooming gorgeous patios of Cordoba

People admire the blooms during Cordoba's Fiesta de los Patios. Photos: Jorge Guerrero / AFP

Each May, the residents of Cordoba compete for the prize of who has the most lush courtyard, decorating their patios with bright flowers, leafy green plants, fountains and more.

Dozens of usually private patios are thrown open to the public in a riot of gorgeous colour and celebration of spring.

The tradition dates back to 1921 with the town hall organizing a competition, along with music, dancing and wine.

Here are a selection of the best images from 2018 when the festival takes place between the 1st and 13th of May.

Enjoy!

A woman walks past flower pots during the traditional Patio Festival in Cordoba on May 5th. Photo: Jorge Guerrero / AFP

Geraniums are the star of the show in Cordoba this week.Jorge Guerrero / AFP

Andalusian courtyards are opened to the public during the festival. Jorge Guerrero / AFP Hello Kitty! A furry resident poses in the sunshine. Photo:Jorge Guerrero / AFP

A woman takes a selfie among the flowers. Photo:Jorge Guerrero / AFP

The festival draws crowds to the city of Cordoba. Photo:Jorge Guerrero / AFP