Editions:  Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland
Advertisement

Police detain four Brits about to jump off Benidorm skyscraper for fun

The Local
news@thelocal.es
@thelocalspain
7 May 2018
14:12 CEST+02:00

Share this article

Police detain four Brits about to jump off Benidorm skyscraper for fun
The Torre Levante was the tallest skyscraper in Benidorm until 2002 William Helsen/ Wikimedia Commons
The Local
news@thelocal.es
@thelocalspain
7 May 2018
14:12 CEST+02:00
The stupidity of British thrill-seekers reached new heights in Benidorm at the weekend after Local Police in the Costa Blanca resort caught a group of four people about to leap off a skyscraper with parachutes on their backs.

The men had planned to film the highly dangerous ‘base jump’ and share it on social media when they were arrested early on Saturday morning.

Local Police believed the group had already performed similar stunts off other tall buildings in Benidorm and had posted the footage on YouTube.

The men were caught by officers as they prepared to leap from the 33-storey Torre Levante, which at 120 metres is one of the tallest apartment buildings in the resort.

The four people, who have not been named but are said to be British passport holders, face a fine of €300,000 each.

Benidorm has held offiical base jumping competitions from its skyscrapers including the final of the Extreme World BASE Jumping Championships.

But such activities take place under strict regulations.

WATCH: 

 
Get notified about breaking news on The Local

Share this article

Advertisement

From our sponsors

Learn French in Switzerland: A fully immersive experience

Hiking in the Swiss Alps, visiting local chocolate factories, wine-tastings, jazz festivals and car shows are not part of your typical language course. Unless, that is, it’s an Alpadia language course.

Advertisement

Recent highlights

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. The ultimate guide to Spanish wedding etiquette
  2. Fresh protest in Madrid against gang rape acquittal
  3. Police detain four Brits about to jump off Benidorm skyscraper for fun
  4. ETA legacy haunts leftist Basque separatist parties
  5. Catalan separatists to try again to elect Puigdemont
Advertisement

Noticeboard

07/05
Web Services Development
02/05
Introduction to Meditation Techniques
03/04
Kind home for deceased ex-pat's 2 cats
16/03
www.ex-patradio.com
16/03
www.ex-patradio.com
05/03
Long term Rental
View all notices

Jobs in Europe

Advertisement