VIDEO: Driver filmed playing guitar at the wheel on Mallorca motorway sought by police

Screenshot from video showing guitar playing driver.

Police are hunting a driver filmed playing the guitar while at the wheel of a car on a motorway in Mallorca.

The driver, who was behind the wheel in a right hand drive, black Renault Megane with British number plates was recorded by Spanish motorists as they overtook him on the highway that runs between Palma and Inca

La Guàrdia Civil no aconsegueix identificar el conductor d'un cotxe que el manava mentre tocava la guitarra per l'autopista d'Inca https://t.co/XUQe5xib4j pic.twitter.com/4PJ5LZc7A8 — IB3 Notícies (@IB3noticies) May 2, 2018

He appears to be strumming the guitar while guiding the steering wheel with his knees.

The video was published on Youtube on Saturday evening and was brought to the attention of police on the island, who have confirmed that they are looking for the driver.

If identified, the driver could be charged with reckless driving, which carries a minimum €500 fine and a penalty of six points.