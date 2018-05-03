‘Clothing optional’: New website offers Spanish holiday homes for nudists

Photo: NaturistBnB

For some holidaymakers the perfect holiday accommodation isn’t just about finding somewhere close to the sights or the beach, or within easy reach of a cluster of bustling tapas bar.

No, for some, the most important thing is to find a place to be comfortable in one’s own skin. Literally.

So, for those who enjoy shedding layers of clothing along with their working worries when they head off for a break, then a new Airbnb-style booking website for nudists promises to be exactly what they need.

NaturistBnB is the brain child of Finnish couple Petri and Minna Karjalainen, seasoned nudists who realised the gap in the market when they tried to promote a ‘clothing-optional’ homestay.



Petri and Minna Karjalainen found a gap in the market and launched the platform earlier this year. Photo: NaturistBnB

"I think it's a really cool opportunity to go to these interesting cities and meet some like minded people and stay together with them,” Petri said in an interview with CNN:

"We started to think it would actually be cool if there was a booking site, just like Airbnb, but dedicated to this lifestyle.

"On our website all of the properties are targeted for naturist lifestyle practising people."

The website was launched two months ago and already has more than a dozen properties on offer in Spain, from a yacht on the Catalan coast in Girona to a villa in Javea with a hot tub and private pool.

Not surprisingly, several apartments are offered in Vera, on the Costa Almeria, home to one of the largest nudist beaches in Spain.

What they all have in common is a “clothes optional” policy. As well as strict etiquette on how to be a good guest while enjoying your holiday in the buff.



An image from the website. Photo: NaturistBnB

Listed in the guidelines on the website is the naturist rule to “Carry a towel with you anywhere you go. This is to be used under you wherever you decide to park yourself, sitting or lying. Always use a towel under you!”

It also provides rules on taking photographs – “not allowed. Some people just might not want to end in your photo album bare naked” and on were to look.

“It is considered very rude to talk to other people bodies in the textile world. In naturist community it is considered even more rude. Keep eye contact while having conversation with you naked counterparts.”

Also: “please, don’t stare or you will be considered a perv.”

And the etiquette guidelines also include the all important point: What do if you get an erection.

“These are actually very uncommon. Even if you are new to naturism. But if it does, just cover it up – you have the towel with you, remember? If you are lying under the sun, turn around would be enough. If you see someone with an purposely showing his erection, let a host know about this. They know how to deal with it.”

