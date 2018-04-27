Editions:  Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland
Advertisement

Bird's eye view: Drones are the Spanish traffic police's latest recruits

The Local
news@thelocal.es
@thelocalspain
27 April 2018
14:11 CEST+02:00
technology

Share this article

Bird's eye view: Drones are the Spanish traffic police's latest recruits
A drone flying over the southern Spanish city of Seville. Photo: windjunkie/
The Local
news@thelocal.es
@thelocalspain
27 April 2018
14:11 CEST+02:00
With million of Spaniards expected on the roads for the May public holiday, Spain's traffic authorities have launched a trial program to monitor traffic using drones.

There are only five so far, but they can cover a radius of 500 metres and fly at an altitude of 200 metres for hours. Seven more will be rolled out before the end of the year. 

The drones will make their first public appearance on May 1st across Spain and in Madrid also on May 2, both public holidays, when 7.4 million travelers are expected to take advantage of the break and travel to popular beaches and tourist destinations. 

According to the DGT, Spain's traffic authority, the aerial traffic devices' mission will be "exclusively one of vigilance and traffic regulation." The drones are cheaper than helicopters, added the DGT. 

"The incorporation of these unmanned devices to the aerial surveillance services of the DGT will contribute to better traffic management, greater protection for vulnerable groups (cyclists) and a better service in special operations, such as the Motorcycling Grand Prix, Paso del Estrecho or the holiday this weekend," the DGT's head, Gregorio Serrano, told Spanish daily El Mundo. 

Drones were also introduced by French police in 2017 to monitor traffic on highways. 

French policemen use a drone to monitor the drivers on the A10 highway in Virsac on July 7, 2017. Photo: Mehdi Fedouach/AFP.

According to the DGT, the most congested times to be on the road this weekend will be between 4pm and 10pm Friday and 9am to 2pm Saturday, reports business portal El Economista. 

READ MORE: Eagle patrol to battle drones over Spain's Royal Palace

technology
Get notified about breaking news on The Local

Share this article

Advertisement

From our sponsors

The key to making the most of your assignment abroad

Learn more about what employers can do to best support expat workers and their families.

Related articles

Advertisement

Recent highlights

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. As it happened: Spain expresses outrage as 'wolf pack' aggressors given only nine-year sentence
  2. Spanish man says he saved his daughter from Madeleine McCann's alleged kidnapper
  3. 10 reasons why a Spanish person might be staring at you
  4. Palma becomes first Spanish city to ban holiday rentals
  5. Vueling pilots go on strike, 246 flights cancelled
Advertisement

Noticeboard

03/04
Kind home for deceased ex-pat's 2 cats
16/03
www.ex-patradio.com
16/03
www.ex-patradio.com
05/03
Long term Rental
05/03
Workspace in professional architecture-design studio
View all notices
Advertisement