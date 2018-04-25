Cifuentes resigns over face cream shoplifting video

Cristina Cifuentes has resigned as president of the Madrid region. Photo: AFP

Cristina Cifuentes, the president of the Madrid regional government, announced her resignation on Wednesday morning hours after CCTV emerged that purported to show her stealing face cream.

The Madrid premier had been battling to stay in office after allegations surfaced earlier this month that she had faked a master’s diploma from Madrid's King Juan Carlos University.

The scandal had blighted the annual conference held by the ruling Popular Party (PP) with cross-party calls for her resignation over the matter.

