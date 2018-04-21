Editions:  Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland
Advertisement

No economic risk for Spain from Catalan dispute: IMF

AFP
news@thelocal.es
@thelocalspain
21 April 2018
10:08 CEST+02:00
catalan independenceeconomy

Share this article

No economic risk for Spain from Catalan dispute: IMF
Pro-Catalan independence demonstrators in Barcelona on April 15ht. Photo: AFP
AFP
news@thelocal.es
@thelocalspain
21 April 2018
10:08 CEST+02:00
There is no current risk to Spain's solid economic growth from the separatist crisis in the country's Catalonia province, a senior International Monetary Fund official said Friday.

The Catalan dispute "is a political issue," which could potentially create a drag on growth, but there are none currently apparent, said Poul Thomsen, head of the IMF's European Department.

"I am not concerned about risks being on the downside in the near term," he told reporters during the IMF spring meetings, which go through Saturday.

Spain's growth in fact "has for a long time been surprising on the upside," he said.

The fund in its latest World Economic Outlook released this week upgraded the forecast for this year by four tenths to 2.8 percent.

Thomsen praised Madrid's economic policies, saying there had been "no backtracking" on reforms that have boosted economic growth.

"Spain is getting it right, in terms of reforms and fiscal adjustment."

The country has seen massive protests in Barcelona in recent weeks to protest the jailing of top Catalan separatist leaders for misuse of public funds, sedition and rebellion -- charges that carry a prison sentence of 30 years and implies that a "violent uprising" took place -- over their separatist push.

The country also is pushing to extradite former Catalan leader Carles Puigdemont from Germany to face similar charges.

READ ALSO: Spain accuses CaixaBank of laundering Chinese money

catalan independenceeconomy
Get notified about breaking news on The Local

Share this article

Advertisement

From our sponsors

The key to making the most of your assignment abroad

Learn more about what employers can do to best support expat workers and their families.

Related articles

Advertisement

Recent highlights

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. Ten delicious Spanish dishes you must try before you die
  2. How The Local can help recruit your dream colleague
  3. Where is home? A Londoner-turned-Madrileña reflects
  4. At last! Terry Gilliam's Don Quixote film will premiere at Cannes (20 years after project was started)
  5. Thousands of farm animals left to drown as River Ebro burst its banks
Advertisement

Noticeboard

03/04
Kind home for deceased ex-pat's 2 cats
16/03
www.ex-patradio.com
16/03
www.ex-patradio.com
05/03
Long term Rental
05/03
Workspace in professional architecture-design studio
View all notices
Advertisement