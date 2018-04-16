IN PICS: Seville celebrates Feria de Abril

Girls sporting Andalusian traditional dresses wait for the start of the house drawn carriage show in Sevilla's bullring. Photo: Cristine Quicler / AFP

The Feria d’Abril, the biggest event of the year in the southern Spanish city of Seville, is being celebrated this week, and the scenes are sumptuous.

For one week each year, the southern city of Seville is transformed into a colourful celebration of flamenco, music and dance, horses and bullfighting and of course, food and drink.

Women stroll around in glamourous bright flamenco dresses while men don their best togs to parade on horseback and in carriages around the city's bullring.

The fair is held every year exactly two weeks after Easter and is a time when Sevillanos dig out their finest clothes and dance their traditional dance, the Sevillana, as well as enjoy plenty of food and drink, served in traditional casetas, or huts.

What started as a livestock fair back in the mid-nineteenth century, the event has now become an enormous celebration with over one thousand casetas and a huge fairground as well as the bullfights held each evening.

This year's feria got underway on April 15th and continues until .next Saturday, April 21st.

The first stay started with cloudy skies, a chill in the air and the threat of rain, but that didn't stop the fun.

Take a look at some of the best shots from the opening day of this year's celebrations:

Horse-drawn carriages participate in the XXXIII "Enganches" exhibition at the Real Maestranza bullring. Photo: Cristine Quicler / AFP



Photo: AFP

Even the jamon made an effort to get into the spirit of the Feria: