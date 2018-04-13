Editions:  Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland
Advertisement

A new life in Switzerland for Catalan separatist Marta Rovira

AFP
news@thelocal.es
@thelocalspain
13 April 2018
09:33 CEST+02:00
cataloniaindependenceexileswitzerlandmarta rovira

Share this article

A new life in Switzerland for Catalan separatist Marta Rovira
Marta Rovira sits next to yellow ribbons placed on empty seats reserved for the jailed Catalan separatist leaders during a parliamentary session last month, Photo: AFP
AFP
news@thelocal.es
@thelocalspain
13 April 2018
09:33 CEST+02:00
Catalan separatist Marta Rovira, who fled Spain last month to escape charges over the region's breakaway bid, said in an interview published Thursday she planned to settle in Switzerland for good.

"This is a long-term decision," Rovira told Swiss daily Le Temps in an interview published on its website.

"I want to rebuild my life here with my family, and to place myself under the protection of Switzerland," she said, adding though that, at this stage, she did not see the need to seek asylum.

The interview, conducted in the Geneva offices of Rovira's lawyer, confirmed reports that she had made her way to Switzerland after announcing in March she was taking "the road to exile".

Rovira, who is the deputy leader of the leftwing separatist ERC party, is one of seven pro-independence leaders who have fled abroad to avoid facing serious charges over their role in Catalonia's independence push in October 2017.

Nine others, including ERC president Oriol Junqueras, are in prison.   

Catalonia's pro-independence presidential candidate Jordi Sanchez also remains in jail, after Spain's Supreme Court on Thursday rejected a request for him to be released and sworn in as regional head.

READ MORE: 


Poster calling for release of Catalan politicians currently in Spanish jail. Photo: AFP

Rovira herself was placed under judicial control in February, but the judge stopped short of putting her behind bars for the duration of an ongoing probe into charges of rebellion, sedition and misuse of public funds.

"I came to Switzerland to protect myself against political persecution... If I were still in Spain, I would be behind bars right now," she said.    

She pointed out that all of the pro-independence leaders who, like her, were summoned by the Supreme Court in Madrid on March 23rd, were now in jail.    

Asked about criticism that her departure had weakened the independence movement, Rovira insisted that she had had no choice.    

"I could not risk spending 20 to 30 years in prison for offences I have not committed, when my daughter is barely seven years old," she said.    

"When I was in Barcelona, I was living in an internal prison. I was constantly being followed by police in the street... I could no longer express my political views openly for fear of facing unfounded criminal charges."

"My daughter also suffered... She worried about me," she said, insisting that "today, I am much more useful since I am free."   

Catalonia has been in political limbo since Spain's conservative central government imposed direct rule on the region after it unilaterally declared independence in October.

Fresh regional elections will be triggered if a new leader is not elected by May 22nd.

Asked what the separatists' main goal was, Rovira told Le Temps they wanted to "reestablish the foundations for the rule of law, freedom of expression, the right to demonstrate..., to reestablish the foundations for democracy."   

"We are being attacked on all sides, but we are resisting. I think the future will show we were in the right."

cataloniaindependenceexileswitzerlandmarta rovira
Get notified about breaking news on The Local

Share this article

Advertisement

From our sponsors

Good for a girl? The women proving football isn’t out of their league

Football superstars Ada Hegerberg and Liv Cooke are fronting a new UEFA campaign that encourages young girls to kick off careers in ‘the beautiful game’.

Related articles

Advertisement

Recent highlights

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. All the fun of the fair: A guiri's guide to Spain's ferias
  2. IN PICS: Drone photography reveals haunting beauty of Spain’s unfinished housing
  3. Ten must-watch films about the Spanish Civil War
  4. Smiles all round: Saudi crown prince visits Spain to sign €2.2 billion arms deal
  5. A new life in Switzerland for Catalan separatist Marta Rovira
Advertisement

Noticeboard

03/04
Kind home for deceased ex-pat's 2 cats
16/03
www.ex-patradio.com
16/03
www.ex-patradio.com
05/03
Long term Rental
05/03
Workspace in professional architecture-design studio
View all notices
Advertisement