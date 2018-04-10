Storm warnings in place across Spain (including the islands)

Photo: AEMET

Almost all of Spain was issued with weather warnings as storms were expected to bring yet more rain, snow, fierce winds and high seas to the peninsula.

The only region to escape without a weather alert issued by Spain’s national meteorological agency (AEMET) on Tuesday was the Basque Country.

Parts of Andalusia (Almeria and Cadiz) were issued with amber warnings for winds of up to 100km/h while Granada, Huelva, Jaen, Malaga and Seville were issued with the milder yellow alerts for wind, waves or snow.

Parts of the Pyrenees were predicted to receive 20cms of snowfall by Tuesday evening with Huesca, Teruél, Barcelona, Girona and Lerida all issued with warnings.

Meanwhile coastal areas of Galicia and Asturias have storm warnings with waves expected to reach a height of between 5 and 7metres. Mountainous areas of both regions have also been issued with yellow alerts for snow.

On the south coast, Murcia will be battered by storms and has amber warnings in place.

Much of central Spain, from Castilla-La Mancha to Madrid and Castilla y Leon to Navarra, also has yellow warnings in place for snow, torrential rain or high winds.

While even the Balearic and Canary Islands have yellow alerts issued for high seas, strong winds and snow.

Not even Spain’s African enclave of Ceuta is escaping the inclement weather and is expected to get a battering from high winds and big waves.

Anyone else wondering where spring is?

