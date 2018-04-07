Editions:  Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland
Advertisement

Second attempt to make jailed Catalan activist regional president

AFP
news@thelocal.es
@thelocalspain
7 April 2018
15:48 CEST+02:00
cataloniacarles puigdemontjordi sanchez

Share this article

Second attempt to make jailed Catalan activist regional president
Activists put up a placard asking for the release of jailed separatist leaders Jordi Sanchez and Jordi Cuixart and reading "Freedom to political prisoners" in Berlin on Saturday. Photo: JOHN MACDOUGAL
AFP
news@thelocal.es
@thelocalspain
7 April 2018
15:48 CEST+02:00
Jailed Catalan pro-independence activist Jordi Sanchez was on Saturday proposed as the new regional president for a second time despite a failed first attempt.
Sanchez was remanded in custody in October pending charges of sedition over last year's Catalan independence bid.
 
The president of the Catalan parliament, Roger Torrent, tweeted: "I propose the deputy Jordi Sanchez as candidate for the nomination. He is the one who gathers the most support."
 
A previous attempt to appoint Sanchez as regional president failed last month after Spain's Supreme Court turned down a request for him to be released from jail to be sworn in.
 
This is the fourth time Torrent has proposed a candidate.
 
Sanchez's name was originally put forward after former Catalan president Carles Puigdemont, living in self-imposed exile in Belgium and wanted in Spain, dropped his candidacy. Puigdemont faces arrest if he returns to Spain on charges of sedition, rebellion and misuse of public funds over his role in Catalonia's separatist push.
 
"It is necessary today to demand that the (Spanish) state changes its attitude. That it guarantees the political rights of our deputy Jordi Sanchez to be president. He keeps his rights as a deputy and to be (regional) president," said Puigdemont at a news conference in Berlin on Saturday.
 
On Thursday, a German court refused Spain's request to extradite Puigdemont on a rebellion charge following his arrest in Germany last month. He was released on bail pending a hearing on a lesser charge and remains in Germany.
 
Spain has indicated that it might appeal the decision
cataloniacarles puigdemontjordi sanchez
Get notified about breaking news on The Local

Share this article

Related articles

Advertisement

Recent highlights

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. VIDEO: Drone captures incredible footage of whales off Barcelona coast
  2. Puigdemont walks free from German jail and demands dialogue
  3. Spain mulls appealing Germany's Puigdemont extradition ruling to EU court
  4. British boy, 8, killed in freak accident playing football on Alicante beach
  5. Puigdemont freed on bail after German court ruling
Advertisement

Noticeboard

03/04
Kind home for deceased ex-pat's 2 cats
16/03
www.ex-patradio.com
16/03
www.ex-patradio.com
05/03
Long term Rental
05/03
Workspace in professional architecture-design studio
View all notices
Advertisement