Seven fantastic events going on in Spain in April 2018

From a festival that brings together the world's best cheeses, to the legendary April Fair in Seville, every region of Spain is worth the visit this month (and every month, really).

April Fair Seville, April 15-21

The only people the can out-do Sevillanos during Semana Santa are Sevillanos during the legendary April Fair. For one week the “Real de la Feria,” a huge area of the city is transformed into an amusement park with “casetas,” or canvas tents where important local families, friends, businesses, and political parties host parties that last all day and all night. This extraordinary spectacle is not for the faint hearted, with dancing, drinking, eating, and socializing taking place from early in the afternoon until sunrise every day of the fair.

