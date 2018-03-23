Editions:  Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland
Advertisement

Brexit: Spanish PM promises deal over Gibraltar

AFP
news@thelocal.es
@thelocalspain
23 March 2018
17:24 CET+01:00
brexitgibraltar

Share this article

Brexit: Spanish PM promises deal over Gibraltar
Photo: AFP
AFP
news@thelocal.es
@thelocalspain
23 March 2018
17:24 CET+01:00
Spanish Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy said on Friday that he hopes to reach a deal in the next few months with Britain on the territory of Gibraltar after Brexit.

The EU said last year Madrid and London must make a separate bilateral agreement for any overall Brexit deal to apply to the rocky British territory.   

Gibraltar has been under British control since 1713 but Madrid has long wanted it back.

"We have already started bilateral talks with the United Kingdom," Rajoy told reporters in Brussels after EU leaders approved guidelines for the next phase of Brexit negotiations.

"These are progressing satisfactorily" and "we hope to reach an agreement in the coming months," Rajoy added.   

Earlier this week Spain threatened to torpedo an agreement for a 21-month post Brexit transition period unless the EU made a specific mention of Gibraltar in new guidelines for trade talks due to start next month.

Rajoy said he was aiming for a deal which would  "firstly ensure that the situation of frontier workers is maintained and improved, which is our priority, and reasonable solutions to a number of issues which have been adversely affecting" Gibraltar.

The 27 EU states, without Britain, approved a clause last year that "after the United Kingdom leaves the Union, no agreement between the EU and the United Kingdom may apply to the territory of Gibraltar without the agreement between the Kingdom of Spain and the United Kingdom."

Britain was infuriated, saying that it infringed on its sovereignty over "the Rock".

Rajoy however said that "in the talks on Gibraltar, the issue of sovereignty is not going to be dealt with".

READ MORE: 'English cheddar will have more free movement rights': Brits in Europe slam latest Brexit agreement 

 

Every Thursday we'll deliver a free dose of news and views from Spain straight into your inbox. The newsletter will inform you about what's going on in Spain and (hopefully) entertain you with a selection of features. Sign up here.

brexitgibraltar
Get notified about breaking news on The Local

Share this article

Advertisement

From our sponsors

Could this close the gender gap in the workforce?

Studies show that companies with women in senior management perform better than those without. Yet women are still much less likely to hold leadership positions than men. So, what gives?

Related articles

Advertisement

Recent highlights

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. Recipe: How to make Spain's delicious Easter dish Torrijas
  2. Check out the coolest places to visit in Spain this Easter
  3. Amazon workers in Spain deliver first strike to demand better pay and conditions
  4. IN PICS: Valencia's Las Fallas festival comes to explosive end
  5. Supreme Court summons Catalan separatists as trial nears
Advertisement

Noticeboard

16/03
www.ex-patradio.com
16/03
www.ex-patradio.com
05/03
Long term Rental
05/03
Workspace in professional architecture-design studio
View all notices
Advertisement