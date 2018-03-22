Editions:  Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland
Woman kicked to the ground in Barcelona video prank wins €60K compensation

22 March 2018
Woman kicked to the ground in Barcelona video prank wins €60K compensation
Photo of the attack from @mossoscat
22 March 2018
A woman who was kicked to the ground in a ‘video prank’ on a Barcelona street has won €60,000 compensation from her attacker.

The incident happened in Febraury 2015 when the then 48-year-old woman, whose identity has not been made public, was waiting at a pedestrian crossing on Barcelona's Avenida Diagonal.

She was chosen as an unsuspecting victim byMario Garcia Montealegre from the town of Talavera de la Reina in Toledo province who thought it would be ‘a laugh’ to approach a female stranger from behind and kick out her legs from under her.

The attack was filmed by his friend on a mobile phone and then shared on social media ‘for a laugh’ sparking an appeal by the Catalan regional police force to find the attacker.

"Help us catch this son a bitch who thinks it is funny to attack innocent people," said the spokesman for the Mossos d'Esquadra in YouTube clip urging people to come forward and identify the prankster.

Montealegre turned himself into his local police station on Wednesday and is facing charges for assault.

Montealegre turned himself in after a well-publicised appeal, and three years later, has agreed to pay his victim €60,000 to avoid a custodial sentence.

She complained that she was unable to work for several months after the attack because of injuries to her ankle, knee and wrist as well as cervical pain.

