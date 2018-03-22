Easter weather: Spain set for rain on the parades

Spaniards will tell you that ‘it always rains in Semana Santa” and this year they will most probably be right as downpours look certain across much of Spain next week.

Spain’s state meteorological agency (AEMET) predicts that unstable weather conditions blowing in from the Atlantic will begin on Palm Sunday bringing scattered showers and strong winds across much of the peninsula.

AEMET have issued special Holy Week weather forecast and are providing daily updates to the religious brotherhoods involved in staging the Easter parades which take place throughout the week beginning Sunday.

Huge processions are held in cities across Spain during Easter week. Photo: AFP

There will be certain improvement on Monday and Tuesday with rain only expected in the north of country and a rise in temperatures that should bring clear skies perfect for attending processions.

But from Wednesday, the weather conditions are expected to worsen starting in the the Northwest of the country and sweeping south bringing rain showers and a drop in temperatures over Maundy Thursday, Good Friday and into the Easter weekend.