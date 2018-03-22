Editions:  Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland
Easter weather: Spain set for rain on the parades

The Local
22 March 2018
16:15 CET+01:00
Easter weather: Spain set for rain on the parades
22 March 2018
16:15 CET+01:00
Spaniards will tell you that ‘it always rains in Semana Santa” and this year they will most probably be right as downpours look certain across much of Spain next week.

Spain’s state meteorological agency (AEMET) predicts that unstable weather conditions blowing in from the Atlantic will begin on Palm Sunday bringing scattered showers and strong winds across much of the peninsula.

AEMET have issued special Holy Week weather forecast and are providing daily updates to the religious brotherhoods involved in staging the Easter parades which take place throughout the week beginning Sunday.

READ MORE: The essential guide to Easter in Spain


Huge processions are held in cities across Spain during Easter week. Photo: AFP 

There will be certain improvement on Monday and Tuesday with rain only expected in the north of country and a rise in temperatures that should bring clear skies perfect for attending processions.

But from Wednesday, the weather conditions are expected to worsen starting in the the Northwest of the country and sweeping south bringing rain showers and a drop in temperatures over Maundy Thursday, Good Friday and into the Easter weekend.



