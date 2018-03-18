Editions:  Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland
Advertisement

Germany's Henkell takes majority stake in Spain's Freixenet

AFP
news@thelocal.es
@thelocalspain
18 March 2018
03:46 CET+01:00
henkellfreixenet

Share this article

Germany's Henkell takes majority stake in Spain's Freixenet
Freixenet, founded in 1914, is the leader in cava bubbly. Photo: Andrew Toth/AFP
AFP
news@thelocal.es
@thelocalspain
18 March 2018
03:46 CET+01:00
German sparkling wine firm Henkell said on Saturday that it has set out its stall to become market world leader by taking a majority stake in Spanish cava giant Freixenet.
"Henkell, the branch of the Oetker group specialised in sparkling wine, has signed an accord to acquire 50.67 percent of the shares in Freixenet S.A.," a joint statement read.
 
Neither firm indicated a value for a deal which follows two years of talks and has cost the Germans around €220 million ($270 million), according to media reports.
 
Freixenet, founded in 1914, is the leader in cava bubbly with its native grapes and use of the 'traditional' champenoise method comprising a second fermentation in the bottle in underground caves.
 
Based in cava country to the southwest of Barcelona and with a workforce of some 1,400 -- to 1,922 for Henkell -- it costs far less than even the cheapest bottle of champagne.
 
"With Henkell, we have found a long-term partner which will strongly reinforce Freixenet and help us to preserve our identity and tradition with an increased international presence," Freixenet chairman Jose Luis Bonet said.
 
Bonet had at one stage last year indicated he would consider moving the company HQ outside Catalonia, after leaders of the wealthy region declared independence from Spain, sparking political unrest and an ugly standoff with Madrid.
 
But following a crackdown on the secessionists by the central government Bonet said the firm would stay put, stating that "Freixenet is a Catalan company and, consequently, Spanish."
henkellfreixenet
Get notified about breaking news on The Local

Share this article

Advertisement

From our sponsors

Could this close the gender gap in the workforce?

Studies show that companies with women in senior management perform better than those without. Yet women are still much less likely to hold leadership positions than men. So, what gives?

Related articles

Advertisement

Recent highlights

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. African, EU states focus anti-trafficking efforts at source
  2. Protesters riot in Madrid's Lavapiés after immigrant street vendor death
  3. Six arrested in Madrid protest over migrant death
  4. Germany's Henkell takes majority stake in Spain's Freixenet
  5. Dalí's remains finally re-buried after paternity test
Advertisement

Noticeboard

16/03
www.ex-patradio.com
16/03
www.ex-patradio.com
05/03
Long term Rental
05/03
Workspace in professional architecture-design studio
View all notices
Advertisement