Editions:  Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland
Advertisement

Banished Uber back in Barcelona with licensed service

AFP
news@thelocal.es
@thelocalspain
14 March 2018
08:28 CET+01:00
uber

Share this article

Banished Uber back in Barcelona with licensed service
Spain's taxi industry has for several years fought against ride-hailing companies such as Uber. Photo: PAU BARRENA / AFP
AFP
news@thelocal.es
@thelocalspain
14 March 2018
08:28 CET+01:00
Uber said on Tuesday it was back in Barcelona with 120 professional drivers after it was forced out three years ago over the suspension of its service that enables unregulated drivers to ferry passengers for money using their own cars.
Its uberX service started operations in the Mediterranean city on Tuesday with cars that have been given a licence to carry passengers for pay, a spokeswoman for the company told AFP.
 
US-based Uber -- which links customers to drivers using a smartphone app -- was forced out of Spain in 2014 by legal pressure and protests from taxi drivers.
 
A Spanish judge in 2014 suspended the company's UberPop service which enables unregulated drivers to ferry passengers, saying the drivers had to be given official authorisation to transport clients.
 
Then in December 2017, the EU's top court validated this, ruling that Uber was an ordinary transportation company instead of an app and should be regulated as such.
 
In Spain, the powerful taxi industry, which groups together close to 70,000 licences and 100,000 employees, has for several years fought against ride-hailing companies such as Uber or Spain's Cabify, accusing them of unfair competition.
 
 
On Tuesday, the Elite Taxi company, which had campaigned against UberPop, pledged to track Uber's activities in Barcelona and any potential offences committed.
 
The industry's main federation, Fedetaxi, also asked Barcelona's city hall to be "uncompromising."
 
 
Taxi drivers complain that Uber-type services are endangering their jobs and that ride-hailing companies are not implementing existing rules.
 
Spanish regulations stipulate there should be a quota of one licensed vehicle from companies like Uber or Cabify for every 30 taxis.
 
But official figures show there are more licensed vehicles than that.
 
In December, the Spanish government tried to address the issue with the creation of a national register that will allow authorities to better control the situation.
 
Spain has around 7,000 licensed vehicles, according to the transport ministry.
uber
Get notified about breaking news on The Local

Share this article

Advertisement

From our sponsors

Could this close the gender gap in the workforce?

Studies show that companies with women in senior management perform better than those without. Yet women are still much less likely to hold leadership positions than men. So, what gives?

Related articles

Advertisement

Recent highlights

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. Missing boy found dead in stepmother's car in Spain
  2. Prime murder suspect in Spain’s missing boy case confesses
  3. Two Spanish women among dead in Iran hen party plane crash
  4. Burning king’s photo is free speech: EU ruling warns Spain
  5. Catalan police suspends officer without pay for writing in Spanish
Advertisement

Noticeboard

05/03
Long term Rental
05/03
Workspace in professional architecture-design studio
View all notices
Advertisement