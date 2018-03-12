Four teens run over by learner driver in Spain

One of the teenagers from the IES Carolina Corona college of Almendralejo is reported to be in critical condition.
The three other students have less life-threatening injuries but are undergoing tests at a local hospital, online daily Hoy reported.
The accident, which took place around 12.45pm on Monday, has been described by police as “a lapse in concentration by a learner driver”.
The woman in question is thought to have “driven in the wrong lane, then onto the curb and ended up hitting a tree”.
Almendrajelo is a town in the region of Extremedura in western Spain, with a population of approximately 35,000.
