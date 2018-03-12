Editions:  Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland
Advertisement

Four teens run over by learner driver in Spain

The Local
news@thelocal.es
@thelocalspain
12 March 2018
17:04 CET+01:00

Share this article

Four teens run over by learner driver in Spain
Spanish police described the accident as “a lapse in concentration by a learner driver”. Photo: Luis Rogelio/Flickr
The Local
news@thelocal.es
@thelocalspain
12 March 2018
17:04 CET+01:00
Four students on a school trip in the western Spanish town of Almendralejo have been knocked over “by mistake” while walking in a pedestrianized square.

One of the teenagers from the IES Carolina Corona college of Almendralejo is reported to be in critical condition. 

The three other students have less life-threatening injuries but are undergoing tests at a local hospital, online daily Hoy reported.

The accident, which took place around 12.45pm on Monday, has been described by police as “a lapse in concentration by a learner driver”.

The woman in question is thought to have “driven in the wrong lane, then onto the curb and ended up hitting a tree”.

Almendrajelo is a town in the region of Extremedura in western Spain, with a population of approximately 35,000.

 

 

Get notified about breaking news on The Local

Share this article

Advertisement

From our sponsors

The key to getting more women into leadership positions

Studies show that companies with women in senior management perform better than those without. Yet women are still much less likely to hold leadership positions than men. So, what gives?

Advertisement

Recent highlights

Advertisement
Advertisement
Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. Missing boy found dead in stepmother's car in Spain
  2. Ramos leaves Real match to go to the toilet
  3. Two Spanish women among dead in Iran hen party plane crash
  4. 2017 worst year on record for violence against women in Spain
  5. 'Republic Now' march draws thousands in Barcelona
Advertisement

Noticeboard

05/03
Long term Rental
05/03
Workspace in professional architecture-design studio
View all notices
Advertisement