GALLERY: Millions take to the streets for women's rights

9 March 2018
09:56 CET+01:00
Madrid's Cibeles fountain turned a shade of purple to celebrate Women's Day. Photo: AFP
Spain marked International Women's Day with an unprecedented national strike observed by more than 5 million workers followed by massive demonstrations across Spain.

Throughout the day picket lines were present at railway stations, outside offices and across roads while protests were carried out in squares across Spain.

Spain's two main unions -- the CCOO and UGT -- were not part of the grouping that called the 24-hour strike but asked their members to stop work for just two hours on Thursday.

They estimated that 5.9 million men and women had observed the short stoppage.

Women hung aprons on their balconies in a pre-arranged sign they were ditching domestic chores for the day.

IN PICS: Spanish women stage unprecedented strike for rights


Aprons hanging from balconies above a shop in Vigo, Galicia. Photo: AFP

Feminist groups also called on women not to spend money, particularly on items such as deodorant whose versions created for women often cost more.   

In the evening huge demonstrations were called in towns and cities across Spain with an estimated 120 different marches taking place.

In Madrid, the streets were crammed with people wearing shades of purple as they marched between Atocha and Plaza Espana. Organisers claimed that close to a million joined the demonstration.

Here are some of the best shots from the protests.

Crowds fill the streets outside the Banco d'España. Photo:AFP


People came out despite the drizzle. Photo: AFP

 

 

