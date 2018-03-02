Editions:  Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland
Spain boasts Europe's best beach in TripAdvisor ranking

2 March 2018
15:00 CET+01:00
Spain boasts Europe's best beach in TripAdvisor ranking
Photo: Botond/Depositphotos
2 March 2018
15:00 CET+01:00
Spain officially has the best beach in Europe, according to the 2018's Traveller's Choice awards by the review website TripAdvisor and three in the top ten.
The list was topped by La Concha in the gorgeous northern Spanish seaside city of San Sebastian, a beach which has the added bonus of being alongside the best tapas bars in the world.
 
 
Overall Spain boasted three beaches in Europe's top 25 list, down from five last year.
 
Here are the rankings for the best beaches to be found in Spain.:
 
La Concha beach. San Sebastian. Basque Country made number 1 on the Travellers' Choice for Europe list. 7 reasons why San Sebastián is Spain's most romantic city
 
Photo: Keta/Wikimedia
 
Playa de Ses Illetes, Formentera, Balearic Islands made number 9  on the Travellers' Choice for Europe list. These are Spain's top ten beaches
 
Photo: Ismail Mia/Flickr
 
Playa de Las Canteras, Gran Canaria. Canary Islands made number 10 on the Travellers' Choice for Europe list. 
 
Photo: Karen Bryan/Flickr
san sebastianbeach
