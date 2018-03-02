Spain boasts Europe's best beach in TripAdvisor ranking

Spain officially has the best beach in Europe, according to the 2018's Traveller's Choice awards by the review website TripAdvisor and three in the top ten.

The list was topped by La Concha in the gorgeous northern Spanish seaside city of San Sebastian, a beach which has the added bonus of being alongside the best tapas bars in the world.

Here are the rankings for the best beaches to be found in Spain.:

La Concha beach. San Sebastian. Basque Country made number 1 on the Travellers' Choice for Europe list.

Photo: Keta/Wikimedia

Playa de Ses Illetes, Formentera, Balearic Islands made number 9 on the Travellers' Choice for Europe list.

Photo: Ismail Mia/Flickr

Playa de Las Canteras, Gran Canaria. Canary Islands made number 10 on the Travellers' Choice for Europe list.