IN PICS: Spain's big freeze means people are skiing to work in San Sebastián

At least three people have been killed tackling the snow, 280 roads closed as well as dozens of schools.
28/02 12:01 #AEMET #avisos nivel naranja por costeros y/o nevadas y/o viento para hoy en Canarias, Cataluña, País Vasco, Navarra y Aragón +infoCLICK EN LA IMAGEN o en https://t.co/aIJV7DDYto https://t.co/KfnaLyJCSA— AEMET (@AEMET_Esp) February 28, 2018
Flights have been delayed as cities including San Sebastián, Bilbao, Santander and A Coruña have been covered in a blanket of snow.
Spain’s airline network AENA wanred travellers to expect delays and cancellations at Bilbao, San Sebastián, Pamplona and Logroño. While in Asturias more than half the schools were closed.
The Canary Islands are still being lashed by fierce winds and strong waves and have been issued with Orange weather warnings that are affecting flights to and from the archipelago.
Drivers in snowy areas have been warned to avoid all but essential journeys.
Skiers on the streets of San Sebastián? It happened.
La #nieve deja esta curiosa estampa de un ciudadano con esquís en San Sebastián https://t.co/efJlmWUNXT pic.twitter.com/vizeoY3WpC— Europa Press (@europapress) February 28, 2018
And here's what the city's famous beach looks like when winter truly arrives:
San Sebastián's beachfront keeps on proving why it's considered one of the world's best; be it in the hottests summers or the coldest winters: 🏖️🌨️#snow pic.twitter.com/YHD1NkRDzy— Replicate Project (@ReplicateEU) February 28, 2018
Jeff Koons’ iconic Puppy in front of Bilbao’s Guggenheim Museum was covered in more than a dusting of snow.
¿Alguien le presta un abrigo a Puppy? #love #beautiful #nieve #frio #frío #pickoftheday pic.twitter.com/jtfrSXAMy3— Guggenheim Bilbao (@MuseoGuggenheim) February 28, 2018
Narnia like scenes were reported across Spain:
N A R N I A. #Avilés #nieve pic.twitter.com/njdPQrnocy— Laura (@Lauritisa7) February 28, 2018
Santander’s famous El Sardinero beach was blanketed in snow.
RT @imanesdeviaje: ☃️ I-N-C-R-E-I-B-L-E ☃️— Tourism Santander (@tourismSDR) February 28, 2018
Sardinero beach in #Santander completely nevada ♥ ️ @TurismoSDR @cant_infinita @Postureo_CANT #nieve pic.twitter.com/zORP0kvcww
But that didn't deter surfers up the coast in Asrurias.
Just in case you snowbound Brits are dreaming of Spanish sun, here's what the beach looks like today :) #caminolb #Asturias #snow #nieve pic.twitter.com/x6uU984Vxl— Alicia Wood (@AliciaWood___) February 28, 2018
Although some were less than impressed with the slush:
OK so it's not exactly Lapland, but even this thin layer of slushy snow is a novelty in #Barcelona ❄⛄ #nieve pic.twitter.com/WWOyXfxU8B— BCN Family Life (@BCNfamilylife) February 28, 2018
