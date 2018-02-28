Editions:  Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland
IN PICS: Spain's big freeze means people are skiing to work in San Sebastián

The Local
news@thelocal.es
@thelocalspain
28 February 2018
12:36 CET+01:00
IN PICS: Spain's big freeze means people are skiing to work in San Sebastián
An archive photo of San Sebastián's Ondarreta beach covered in snow. Photo: AFP
At least 40 provinces across Spain are on severe weather warnings for snow and storms as Storm Emma brought icy temperatures to the Iberian Peninsula.

At least three people have been killed tackling the snow, 280 roads closed as well as dozens of schools.

Flights have been delayed as cities including San Sebastián, Bilbao, Santander and A Coruña have been covered in a blanket of snow.

Spain’s airline network AENA wanred travellers to expect delays and cancellations at Bilbao, San Sebastián, Pamplona and Logroño. While in Asturias more than half the schools were closed.

READ MORE: Storm Emma, The Beast from the East, sweeps across Spain

The Canary Islands are still being lashed by fierce winds and strong waves and have been issued with Orange weather warnings that are affecting flights to and from the archipelago.

Drivers in snowy areas have been warned to avoid all but essential journeys.

Skiers on the streets of San Sebastián? It happened.

And here's what the city's famous beach looks like when winter truly arrives:

Jeff Koons’ iconic Puppy in front of Bilbao’s Guggenheim Museum was covered in more than a dusting of snow.

Narnia like scenes were reported across Spain:

 

 

Zaragoza nevada ☺️⛄️❄️

A post shared by etiamzgz (@etiamzgz) on

 

Santander’s famous El Sardinero beach was blanketed in snow.

But that didn't deter surfers up the coast in Asrurias.

Although some were less than impressed with the slush:

Send us your snowy pictures from across Spain. Either tag #TheLocalSpain on Instagram or Facebook or email to news@thelocal.es

