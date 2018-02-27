Editions:  Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland
Storm Emma, the beast from the East, sweeps across Spain

The Local
news@thelocal.es
@thelocalspain
27 February 2018
10:09 CET+01:00
A new cold front is set to sweep across Spain, bringing snow, freezing temperatures and no doubt chaos to the roads.

By Tuesday morning 20 provinces across Spain were on alert for snow, with Lugo, Orense, Valencia and Castellón expected to record a snowfall above six centimetres.

A further 18 provinces have been issued with weather warnings for extremely cold temperatures, including all of Catalonia bar Tarragona and five provinces are on alert for high seas including the Canary Islands of El Hierro and La Palma and Almeria in the south.

READ ALSO: Top ten heartiest tapas to enjoy when it's cold outside

Meanwhile coastal areas across Spain are on alert for high winds while much of the rest of Spain will be hit by torrential rain.

Emergency services are on standby on main roads across Castilla y León with dozens of snow ploughs in operation in a bid to keep the roads clear.

Expected trouble spots for motorists are the toll roads of the AP6 between Villalba and Adanero and the AP-61 between San Rafael and Segovia, the AP-51 between Villacastín and Ávila (Ávila province) and the AP-71 from León to Astorga.

The cold front has swept across Europe from Siberia, already causing havoc in Italy and France.

READ: Eight essential ways to tackle winter like a true Spaniard

