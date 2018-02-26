WATCH: Spain’s Olympic Bronze figure skater is the superhero we all need

Javier Fernandez performs in the PyeongChang closing gala. Photos: AFP

Spanish figure skater Javier Fernandez delighted fans with a super hero routine at the Pyeongchang closing ceremony.

The 26-year-old became a national hero when he scooped Bronze in the Men’s Single competition last week, becoming only the fourth ever Winter Olympic medallist for Spain.

On Sunday, he performed in the Olympic winners closing exhibition entertaining fans with an aerobics-inspired routine accompanied by pop hits from the Eighties.

Spanish figure skater Javier Fernandez is the hero we all need! 😂#PyeongChang2018 pic.twitter.com/7D284tCQ0V — Eurosport UK (@Eurosport_UK) February 25, 2018

The hilarious routine began with the skater posing as an exercise instructor in sweat pants and a hoodie to a soundtrack of him speaking in English as he limbered up with stretches to Olivia Newton-John’s “Physical”.

He then whipped of his sweats to reveal a superhero outfit in the crimson and gold colours of Spain complete with shiny satin cape which billowed behind him as he flew around the rink to a soundtrack of "Maniac" by Michael Sembello, "Holding Out For A Hero" by Bonnie Tyler, and "I Want To Know What Love Is" by Foreigner.

The athlete has hinted that this is likely to be his last Olympics.