WATCH: Spain’s Olympic Bronze figure skater is the superhero we all need

The Local
news@thelocal.es
@thelocalspain
26 February 2018
14:03 CET+01:00
olympicsice-skating

Javier Fernandez performs in the PyeongChang closing gala. Photos: AFP
Spanish figure skater Javier Fernandez delighted fans with a super hero routine at the Pyeongchang closing ceremony.

The 26-year-old became a national hero when he scooped Bronze in the Men’s Single competition last week, becoming only the fourth ever Winter Olympic medallist for Spain.

READ ALSO: Snowboarder from Ceuta wins Olympic medal for Spain

On Sunday, he performed in the Olympic winners closing exhibition entertaining fans with an aerobics-inspired routine accompanied by pop hits from the Eighties.

The hilarious routine began with the skater posing as an exercise instructor in sweat pants and a hoodie to a soundtrack of him speaking in English as he limbered up with stretches to Olivia Newton-John’s “Physical”.

He then whipped of his sweats to reveal a superhero outfit in the crimson and gold colours of Spain complete with shiny satin cape which billowed behind him as he flew around the rink to a soundtrack of  "Maniac" by Michael Sembello, "Holding Out For A Hero" by Bonnie Tyler, and "I Want To Know What Love Is" by Foreigner.

The athlete has hinted that this is likely to be his last Olympics.

 

olympicsice-skating
