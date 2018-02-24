Editions:  Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland
Advertisement

France charges man allegedly linked to Barcelona attack

AFP
news.france@thelocal.com
@thelocalfrance
24 February 2018
08:44 CET+01:00
barcelona attackterrorism

Share this article

France charges man allegedly linked to Barcelona attack
Tributes on the Ramblas in Barcelona following the August terror attacks. Photo: AFP
AFP
news.france@thelocal.com
@thelocalfrance
24 February 2018
08:44 CET+01:00
A man has been charged in France over alleged links to a suspect in last year's deadly jihadist attacks in Barcelona and a nearby seaside resort, a French legal source said Friday.

The man, in his early 30s, was detained Tuesday in the southwestern town of Albi on suspicion of links to Moroccan Driss Oukabir, alleged to have rented the van used in the Barcelona attack.

A total of 16 people were killed when a van drove into crowds on the popular Las Ramblas boulevard in the heart of Barcelona and in a knife attack in the nearby resort of Cambrils last August.

The source said investigations would determine the nature of links the suspect had with Oukabir, who was arrested shortly after attacks which were claimed by the Islamic State group.

Two other two men who were detained in France on Tuesday have been released for lack of evidence, the source said.

The arrests were made during a joint operation with French and Spanish police in the south and southwest of France.

The identity papers of Oukabir were allegedly used to hire the van used in the Barcelona attack and driven by Younes Abouyaaqoub, who was shot dead by police along with four accomplices after an attack the following day in the coastal town of Cambrils.

READ ALSO: France arrests three linked to Barcelona attacks

barcelona attackterrorism
Get notified about breaking news on The Local

Share this article

Advertisement

From our sponsors

The business school where students graduate with a ready-made network

Networking and business go hand-in-hand, but how do you go about building a network to begin with?

Related articles

Advertisement

Recent highlights

Advertisement
Advertisement
Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. WATCH: Spaniards try Swedish fermented herring, with hilarious results
  2. Space-X lobs Spanish military satellite into orbit
  3. VOICES: Catalonia's independence movement is losing support
  4. Three Brits arrested over homophobic taunts on flight to Gran Canaria
  5. France charges man allegedly linked to Barcelona attack
Advertisement

Noticeboard

View all notices
Advertisement