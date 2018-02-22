Editions:  Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland
Three Brits arrested over homophobic taunts on flight to Gran Canaria

22 February 2018
10:13 CET+01:00
canary islandsgay

Three Brits arrested over homophobic taunts on flight to Gran Canaria
The three were arrested in Playa del Ingles resort. Photo: nito103/Depositphotos
22 February 2018
10:13 CET+01:00
Three British tourists have been arrested and charged after hurling insults at a gay couple during a flight to Gran Canaria.

The three holidaymakers, aged between 25 and 28, picked on a same-sex couple and tormented them with homophobic jibes during the journey from Nottingham to the Canary Islands on February 8th.

The male victims reported the insults to the Guardia Civil on arrival to the holiday island and their tormenters were finally tracked down at the Playa del Inglés tourist zone in the south of the island.

The three suspects were arrested and taken before a judge in Telde who charged them with committing a crime against human rights for discrimination based on sexual orientation.

canary islandsgay
