Three Brits arrested over homophobic taunts on flight to Gran Canaria

The three holidaymakers, aged between 25 and 28, picked on a same-sex couple and tormented them with homophobic jibes during the journey from Nottingham to the Canary Islands on February 8th.
The male victims reported the insults to the Guardia Civil on arrival to the holiday island and their tormenters were finally tracked down at the Playa del Inglés tourist zone in the south of the island.
The three suspects were arrested and taken before a judge in Telde who charged them with committing a crime against human rights for discrimination based on sexual orientation.
Every Thursday we'll deliver a free dose of news and views from Spain straight into your inbox. The newsletter will inform you about what's going on in Spain and (hopefully) entertain you with a selection of features. Sign up here.