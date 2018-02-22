Editions:  Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland
Advertisement

Space-X lobs Spanish military satellite into orbit

AFP
news@thelocal.es
@thelocalspain
22 February 2018
16:56 CET+01:00

Share this article

Space-X lobs Spanish military satellite into orbit
AFP
news@thelocal.es
@thelocalspain
22 February 2018
16:56 CET+01:00
Elon Musk's Space-X sent a Spanish military satellite into orbit Thursday in a hitch-less liftoff from California, extending the private space company's record of successful launches.

Space-X, which proved the utility of its massive Falcon Heavy rocket earlier this month, put up the Paz imaging satellite and two of the company's own test internet communications satellites on a smaller Falcon 9 rocket.   

"Successful deployment of PAZ satellite to low-Earth orbit confirmed," Space-X said about nine minutes after liftoff at 6:17 AM (1417 GMT) from Vandenberg Air Force Base on the central California coast.

The Paz satellite, from the Spanish government-controlled Hisdesat satellite operator, was sent into a low-earth orbit vertically circling the north and south poles, giving it a constant sunlit view of the earth's surface
below.   

The launch took  place a day later than planned; liftoff was scrubbed Wednesday due to high winds in the upper atmosphere.   

Besides the Paz satellite, the rocket carried two dummy satellites representing Musk's plan to place a thousands of low-cost satellites in orbit to provide global broadband internet service, including to poorly served low-income countries.

In Thursday's launch, Space-X did not attempt to land the first stage of the rocket on a sea-anchored barge as it had with the February 7th Falcon Heavy launch.

Instead it tested the ability to catch the falling nose cone from the rocket on a small ship mounted with a massive trampoline like those set up as safety nets under circus aerialists.

The faring was to descend with a guided para-foil to slow its speed and carry it into the ship.

Every Thursday we'll deliver a free dose of news and views from Spain straight into your inbox. The newsletter will inform you about what's going on in Spain and (hopefully) entertain you with a selection of features. Sign up here.

Get notified about breaking news on The Local

Share this article

Advertisement

From our sponsors

The business school where students graduate with a ready-made network

Networking and business go hand-in-hand, but how do you go about building a network to begin with?

Advertisement

Recent highlights

Advertisement
Advertisement
Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. Leading Catalan separatist flees to Switzerland to evade justice
  2. Spain court orders arrest of Catalan separatist exiled in Switzerland
  3. France arrests three linked to Barcelona attacks
  4. WATCH: Spaniards try Swedish fermented herring, with hilarious results
  5. Spain's property market just recovered to pre-crisis levels
Advertisement

Noticeboard

View all notices
Advertisement