Editions:  Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland
Advertisement

Police launch manhunt for British fugitive thought to be on run in Ibiza

The Local
news@thelocal.es
@thelocalspain
19 February 2018
12:03 CET+01:00
crimestoppersfugitive

Share this article

Police launch manhunt for British fugitive thought to be on run in Ibiza
Heave you see this man? Photo: Crimestoppers
The Local
news@thelocal.es
@thelocalspain
19 February 2018
12:03 CET+01:00
Essex police are offering a reward of £10,000 for information to help them catch Bradley Blundell, a murder suspect thought to be hiding out in Ibiza.

The 18-year-old is wanted over the murder of John Pordage, 34, who was shot in the chest during a roadside confrontation outside a petrol station in Chelmsford, Essex last summer.

Two other teenagers have already been arrested and tried in connection with the murder but it is alleged that Blundell was the one who pulled the trigger.

A European arrest warrant has been issued for Blundell and Crimestoppers are offering £10,000 for information on his whereabouts.

Senior investigating officer Detective Chief Inspector Martin Pasmore, of the Kent and Essex Serious Crime Directorate, said:  “We’ve received information to say he may be using Ibiza as a place to hide, although it is not known where he is at present. 

We have also had information to suggest he has friends who regularly visit Ibiza. We remain determined to locate Bradley Blundell and bring him to trial.“

“I appeal to Bradley to give himself up. We will never give up searching for him and we are liaising with the National Crime Agency and colleagues abroad to locate him”. “We also have a European Arrest Warrant in place to facilitate his capture and there is a reward via the Crimestoppers charity for up to £10,000 for information leading to his arrest”. 

“Bradley and those advising him need to consider whether he should live a life on the run; never knowing whether an arrest is imminent. It makes sense for Bradley to come forward and face trial now. He will of course have a fair trial and have the opportunity to explain what happened from his point of view. I’m not pre-empting any result but the fact is that as a juvenile, if he were to be convicted and sentenced to imprisonment in the near future, he would still be freed as a relatively young man. The day will come when Bradley will face trial. It is very much in everyone’s interest to do that sooner rather than later." 

To be eligible for the reward of up to £10,000, please contact the Crimestoppers charity 100 percent anonymously. Anyone in the Balearic Islands or Spain who has information about Blundell’s whereabouts can call Crimestoppers on freephone 900 555 111 or use the anonymous online form at Crimestoppers-uk.org.

 

crimestoppersfugitive
Get notified about breaking news on The Local

Share this article

Advertisement

From our sponsors

Related articles

Advertisement

Recent highlights

Advertisement
Advertisement
Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. Twelve adrenaline-fuelled adventures for thrill-seekers in Spain in 2018
  2. Spanish cheesemakers defend Manchego from Mexican 'copy'
  3. Police launch manhunt for British fugitive thought to be on run in Ibiza
  4. Abu Dhabi awards Spanish firm stake in offshore oil concession
  5. Leading Catalan separatist walks free on bail
Advertisement

Noticeboard

View all notices
Advertisement