Editions:  Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland
Advertisement

Spain 'cruel' to migrants, ombudsman says

AFP
news@thelocal.es
@thelocalspain
16 February 2018
09:09 CET+01:00
migrantsrefugees

Share this article

Spain 'cruel' to migrants, ombudsman says
A group of migrants queue after arriving onboard a Spanish coast guard vessel in Motril. Photo: AFP
AFP
news@thelocal.es
@thelocalspain
16 February 2018
09:09 CET+01:00
Spain's human rights ombudsman hit out Thursday at the often "cruel" treatment meted out to illegal immigrants, saying the system had to be changed.

"We have to alter this system which is inefficient and under-financed and often cruel to the people who are only seeking a better life," Francisco Fernandez Marugan told a parliamentary commission.

The rights defender listed "major deficiencies" at police stations, reception and detention centres.

Immigrants can spend 72 hours "in cells which rarely have natural light hardly ever running water," he said.

Fundamental rights could not be sacrificed on grounds of urgency or efficiency, Marugan said, citing the case of the Archidona prison near Malaga which was used a holding centre for several weeks at the end of 2017.

Algerian migrant Mohamed Bouderbala killed himself there after being kept in solitary confinement for 16 hours, sparking public uproar.   

At the time Interior Minister Juan Ignacio Zoido said the 36-year-old was among 12 people who stirred up a "mutiny".   

The national police, which was in charge of the centre, "is not trained to look after people who have been deprived of their freedom for 60 days", the ombudsman added.

Some 28,350 people entered Spain illegally in 2017 -- 22,000 of them by sea, according to official statistics. The previous year saw 14,000 illegal entries.

Spain is the third busiest gateway for migrants arriving in Europe, but well behind Italy and Greece.

migrantsrefugees
Get notified about breaking news on The Local

Share this article

Advertisement

From our sponsors

Related articles

Spain says migrant who died in jail had 'instigated' riot

One dead and several injured in stampede at Morocco-Spain border

Spain detains two smugglers over migrant deaths

Seven migrants die trying to reach Lanzarote

Four migrants discovered hidden inside boot, bonnet and dashboard at Melilla border

Spain transfers migrants from jail after suicide

Concern as Spanish activist probed for saving drowning migrants

More than 200 migrants storm Morocco-Spain border
Advertisement

Recent highlights

Top ten romantic nicknames to woo your Spanish sweetheart

Gender gap: Spanish women do twice as much unpaid work as men

Top ten ultimate pintxos to devour in San Sebastián
Advertisement

'Madrid is a humble city of overlooked treasures and untold stories'

Ten golden rules for snagging a Spanish man

Where to enjoy Carnival in Spain

Recipe: How to make, eat and enjoy calçots
Advertisement
Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. Ryanair introduces 29 new routes to Spain
  2. WATCH: Bus driver navigates through walls of snow in Catalonia
  3. Snowboarder from Ceuta wins Olympic medal for Spain
  4. Spain urged to stop 'torture' of unwanted greyhounds
  5. China's troubled Wanda sells stake in Atletico Madrid
Advertisement

Noticeboard

View all notices
Advertisement