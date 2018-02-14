Editions:  Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland
Advertisement

China's troubled Wanda sells stake in Atletico Madrid

The Local
news@thelocal.es
@thelocalspain
14 February 2018
14:53 CET+01:00
footballchinawandaatletico madrid

Share this article

China's troubled Wanda sells stake in Atletico Madrid
The Wanda Metropolitano stadium will keep its name. Photo: AFP
The Local
news@thelocal.es
@thelocalspain
14 February 2018
14:53 CET+01:00
Troubled Chinese conglomerate Wanda has decided to sell its 17 percent stake in Spain's Atletico Madrid to Israeli group Quantum Pacific but will remain a sponsor, the football club announced Wednesday.

"The decision to divest is part of the global strategy of Dalian Wanda Group," the top-flight club where French star Antoine Griezmann plays said in a statement, without giving the amount of the sale.

Following rapid diversification, Wanda has ended up mired in debt and under the scrutiny of Chinese regulators, forcing its head Wang Jianlin -- once China's richest man -- to sell off parts of his empire.

Quantum Pacific Group, a holding owned by Israeli billionaire Idan Ofer that specialises in shipping, already owned 15 percent of the club, which it acquired in November for €50 million ($62 million).

With the latest purchase, its stake han risen to 32 percent.   

Wanda, which acquired its stake in Atletico Madrid in March 2015, will remain the sponsor of the club, which has a brand new stadium called the Wanda Metropolitano.

The Chinese group originally specialised in real estate, but later diversified into cinema, amusement parks and sports. Wang Jianlin is a die-hard football fan.

But Beijing, which has been trying to control the surge in Chinese corporate debt, was alarmed by Wanda's "irrational" purchases, which were largely financed through borrowing.

So the group has had to sell parts of its group.    

Earlier this month, Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba agreed to buy a stake in Wanda's cinema division for around $750 million.

footballchinawandaatletico madrid
Get notified about breaking news on The Local

Share this article

Advertisement

From our sponsors

Related articles

Ronaldo scores twice as Real Madrid take control against PSG

Cadiz FC director arrested in money laundering probe

Europe brings on charm and blue skies to lure Chinese tourists

Football: Man arrested after Atletico Madrid fan stabbed

Football: Spain striker Aspas accused of racist abuse

Real Madrid misery after Villarreal's first win at Bernabeu

Football: Spain choose Krasnodar as World Cup base

Football: Accused of fraud, Real Madrid's Modric pays €1 million
Advertisement

Recent highlights

Top ten romantic nicknames to woo your Spanish sweetheart

Gender gap: Spanish women do twice as much unpaid work as men

Top ten ultimate pintxos to devour in San Sebastián
Advertisement

'Madrid is a humble city of overlooked treasures and untold stories'

Ten golden rules for snagging a Spanish man

Where to enjoy Carnival in Spain

Recipe: How to make, eat and enjoy calçots
Advertisement
Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. Ten golden rules for snagging a Spanish man
  2. Top ten romantic nicknames to woo your Spanish sweetheart
  3. Ryanair introduces 29 new routes to Spain
  4. Grandfather, 80, becomes Spain’s oldest Erasmus student
  5. ETA airport bombers win compensation victory
Advertisement

Noticeboard

View all notices
Advertisement