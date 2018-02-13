Editions:  Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland
Top ten romantic nicknames to woo your Spanish sweetheart

13 February 2018
Are you a fatty, half an orange or just somebody's darling? The Local gives you the most affectionate names to call your Valentine.
My fatty 
 

Photo: Chris Pirillo/Flickr
 
No, you won't get a slap or an evil look if you call your Spanish lover a gordi. This pet name for lovers is commonly used regardless of people's weight. Say gordo/a (just straight fat) and the outcome of your name-calling may be very different.
 
My half an orange
 

Archive photo: Shutterstock
 
Unless you're with a gold-digger, there's no reason to think the person calling you mi media naranja wants to bleed you or squeeze you dry. The expression means my better half or my soul mate.
 
Chocito
 

Photo: Joe/Flickr 
 
In English, comparing your lover to female genitalia would land you a thick ear. In Spanish, however chochito is considered a term of endearment. Just don't use it in front of your grandma.
 
Little pigeon
 

 Photo: Ingrid Taylar/Flickr 
 
Fear not, your partner will not think you're comparing them to a filthy city bird. Pichoncito/a, 'little bird', is sickly sweet but not offensive.
 
La Parienta 
 

Archive photo: Shutterstock
 
Word of warning, gents - this is not a loving term to use with your wives. The English equivalent is 'the missus' and in Spanish parienta can also be understood as a relative.
 
My soul 
 

Photo: Emily Haun/Flickr
 
Sounds deep, but the term mi alma is used more often by Spanish grandmothers who bump into you in the street than by young people in relationships.
 
My little insect/bug
 

Photo: Feans/Flickr
 
Don't be put off by the pet name bicho or bichito. After all, you can decide whether you want to be a dung beetle or a ladybird.
 
My love/darling
 

Photo: Emiliano Horcada/Flickr 
 
The golden oldies never die. Mi amor and cariño are still the most common pet names used by Spanish couples.
 
My sky
 
Archive photo: Shutterstock
 
For the lovebirds who are on a high, mi cielo or just cielo is an endearing pet name to use.
 
Corazón
 

Photo: Sunshinecity/Flickr
 
Literally meaning heart, it's usually used without the mi at the start.
 
List compiled by Alex Dunham
