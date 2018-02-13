Top ten romantic nicknames to woo your Spanish sweetheart

Are you a fatty, half an orange or just somebody's darling? The Local gives you the most affectionate names to call your Valentine.

My fatty



Photo: Chris Pirillo/Flickr

No, you won't get a slap or an evil look if you call your Spanish lover a gordi. This pet name for lovers is commonly used regardless of people's weight. Say gordo/a (just straight fat) and the outcome of your name-calling may be very different.