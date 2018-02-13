IN PICS: A week of winter in Spain

Barcelona beach with a dusting of snow last Thursday. Photo: AFP

Take a look at the most breathtaking pictures of winter in Spain from this past week.

A week of icy temperatures saw much of Spain blanketed in snow. It brought chaos to the roads, forced the cancellation of flights and became the most talked about topic of conversation.

It also saw hundreds of beautiful images of a winter wonderland shared on social media. Here is our selection of some of the best.

1. This shot of Roque de los Muchachos in Spain's Canary Island, La Palma

2. This stunning picture of the medieval Covadonga village in the heart of Asturias

Somewhere only we know 🌨⛪🗻 A post shared by Silvia Castro (@silviacdc78) on Feb 11, 2018 at 11:04am PST

3. An aerial view of a snowy Valle de Benasque in the north of Spain

4. A breathtaking shot of El Pris in the Tenerife Island