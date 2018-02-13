IN PICS: A week of winter in Spain

A week of icy temperatures saw much of Spain blanketed in snow. It brought chaos to the roads, forced the cancellation of flights and became the most talked about topic of conversation.
It also saw hundreds of beautiful images of a winter wonderland shared on social media. Here is our selection of some of the best.
1. This shot of Roque de los Muchachos in Spain's Canary Island, La Palma
Paisaje completamente helado en La Palma. Es increíble el contraste de formaciones y colores que se forman en apenas unas horas para desaparecer por completo mucho más rápido. . . #islascanarias #canarias #canaryislands #lapalma #latituddevida #ig_shotz_le #ig_europe #landscape_captures #landscape #ok_spain #ok_canarias #ok_europe #spain #igersspain #monumentalspain #spain_beautiful_landscapes #spainiswonderful #estaes_canarias #totalcanarias #visitlapalma
2. This stunning picture of the medieval Covadonga village in the heart of Asturias
3. An aerial view of a snowy Valle de Benasque in the north of Spain
4. A breathtaking shot of El Pris in the Tenerife Island
Today ( and yesterday) Spain woke up completely white, and we are loving it! Share with us your favourite snowy picture. We want to take a peek! ❄️. 📸: @edumarcos1401 @karlys_s @fralex80 #visitspain #segovia #madrid #campodecriptana #snow #amazing #awesome #spain #winter #travel #travelgram #travelphotography #architecture #tourism #landscape #experience #happiness #fun #enjoy
6. This picture of the Alhambra fortress surrounded by the snowy peaks of the Sierra Nevada
7. Unusual sight of snow on Barcelona's beaches
It doesn't snow often in Barcelona, but when it does... 🌨️🌨️🌨️ @Regrann from @massimoboldrin_photo - Snow in Barcelona #barcelona #barcelonasnow #snow #barcelonabeach - #regrann #bcn#barcelonagram #barca#bcntodo #barcelona #bcnlife #travelworld#traveling #wanderlust#wander #beautifuldestinations #beaches #beachplease #beach #barceloneta #barcelonalovers #bcnlove #barcelonacity #barna #barcelonalife #snowbeaches
8. And finally, Madrileños who know that the best way to spend a snow day is in a museum
Send us your snowy pictures from around Spain and keep tagging #TheLocalSpain on your posts!