Analysis: 'We are still far from seeing any constitutional reform'

Carles Puigdemont remains in Brussels and Catalonia without a president. As the Spanish government waits for the next move from pro-separatist parties, several issues remain to dissect.

Eduardo Bayón, an expert on Spanish constitutional affairs, discussed Elsa Artadi as a potential new Catalan president, how further delays could lead to new regional elections and the unlikelihood of any constitutional reforms anytime soon.

The Local Spain: Supporters of independence have suggested that Puigdemont could remain as a 'symbolic' president, with an administration in Catalonia actually administering the region. Do you think this could end up being the solution? Eduardo Bayón: No, I do not think that is the solution. I believe that this proposal must be understood in the context of a battle between Junts per Catalunya and ERC, whereby the latter in order to avoid new elections and seek a viable path within the legality of Article 155, has tried to remove Puigdemont from power by offering him a symbolic charge. The greatest asset that the independence movement has, and the electoral result of December 21st makes clear, is Puigdemont himself, who aims to retain the accumulating power of the pro-independence forces. He knows about his position of strength and that in a hypothetical new election his result would improve. On the other hand, the ERC's move to postpone the full investiture, the wearing away of pro-independence electorate and recently-heard cries of "traitors" place him under pressure.

TLS: In our past correspondence, you mentioned the potential of certain constitutional reforms to help put an end to the current situation in Catalonia. Are we closer to seeing any of these enacted? EB: No, the situation of Catalonia has devoured everything. The polarized scenario that has been drawn up in the last year has been in full force and is generating a reaction against the Catalan independence movement while nourishing a Spanish nationalism that is shielded by the current Constitution. The result is that the modification of the Constitution now seems unfeasible even though it could help solve political problems. Therefore, I believe that we are still far from seeing any constitutional reform, which would also happen because the political forces agreed with the PP, since its majority in the Senate gives it a veto capacity of any attempt to modify the status quo. READ ALSO: Does Spain need to reform its constitution?