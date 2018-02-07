Editions:  Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland
Advertisement

Spaniard who photoshopped his own face on Christ statue ordered to pay damages to Church

The Local
news@thelocal.es
@thelocalspain
7 February 2018
16:10 CET+01:00
churchreligion

Share this article

Spaniard who photoshopped his own face on Christ statue ordered to pay damages to Church
A photo of this statue of christ was photoshopped and offended religious authorities. Photo: Hermandad de La Amargura de Jaén
The Local
news@thelocal.es
@thelocalspain
7 February 2018
16:10 CET+01:00
A 24-year-old man from Jaen has been ordered to pay a fine for offending the church by posting a photoshopped image of his own face on a revered statue of Christ.

Daniel Cristian Serrano manipulated an image of the revered Cristo Despojado - Christ Disrobed -  placing his own face, complete with a ring through the septum of his nose, beneath the crown of thorns.

READ ALSO: Carnival drag queen causes outrage with blasphemous 'Virgin Mary' performance

He posted the image on his Instagram account last April, an act that sparked outrage after it was spotted by members of the religious brotherhood in charge of the statue.

The Hermandad de La Amargura de Jaén filed a criminal complaint against Serrano after he twice refused their written requests to remove the image, arguing that the Instagram post was offensive to their religious belief.

A court in Jaen on Wednesday found Serrano guilty of an “offence against religious sentiment” and ordered him to pay a fine of €480.

Prosecutors had originally called for a fine €2,160 but the court issued a reduced fine after the accused accepted responsibility and agreed to pay in daily instalments of €2 a day over nine months.

READ MORE: Women face jail over giant plastic vagina protest

The doctored image represents “a disgraceful manipulation of an icon designed to offend the religious sentiments (of the Brotherhood)” according to the case filed by the prosecutor.

In an interview with his local paper the Diario de Jaen at the time charges were brought, Serrano insisted: “It was just a joke, I had no intention of offending anyone.”

He explained that it came about when he was with a friend playing around with a face-swap app.

“I was shocked by the outrage it caused,” he explained. “But I decided that I wasn’t going to delete it because I have the right to freedom of speech. Even though I didn’t intend to offend.”

READ ALSO: Pensioner turns priceless Christ fresco into Monkey Jesus

churchreligion
Get notified about breaking news on The Local

Share this article

Advertisement

From our sponsors

Related articles

Blessed are the animals: Madrid church welcomes four-legged friends

Spain's Catholic Church speaks out against Catalan independence drive

Ramadan prayers at Catholic site spark controversy in Granada

Spaniard accused over Instagram snap of photoshopped Christ

Teenage 'devil worshipper' arrested for vandalizing church in Spain

Three women could face jail over giant plastic vagina protest

Spanish court acquits Granada priest accused of sexually abusing teenage altar boys

Priest who dressed up as Hugh Hefner and simulated sex with male playboy bunnies seeks forgiveness
Advertisement

Recent highlights

Carnival: Spain's most weird and wonderful celebrations

IN PICS: Snow and ice turns Spain into winter wonderland

Seven great reasons to stay in a hostel on your next trip in Spain
Advertisement

11-year-old gives birth in Murcia hospital

Spanish ship spots 20 dead migrants in waters off Morocco

Spanish cinema stars call for more women in film

Ten things NEVER to do when dining in Spain
Advertisement
Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. Seven of the best cheesy chat up lines in Spanish
  2. Carnival: Spain's most weird and wonderful celebrations
  3. Corsica: Why France's 'Island of Beauty' is not the new Catalonia
  4. Spain launches new ‘low-cost’ high speed train between Madrid and Barcelona
  5. 11-year-old gives birth in Murcia hospital
Advertisement

Noticeboard

13/11
American Womens Club of Madrid Holiday Bazaar
View all notices
Advertisement