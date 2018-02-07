Editions:  Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland
Seven of the best cheesy chat up lines in Spanish

The Local
news@thelocal.es
@thelocalspain
7 February 2018
08:32 CET+01:00
datingromancevalentineromantic

Photo: J. Sibiga photography/Flickr
Valentine's Day is fast approaching, why not try out some chat up lines in Spanish and see if that helps you get a date?
Hace calor aquí? O eres tu? (Is it hot here? Or is it you?) 
 

Photo: Leo Hidalgo/Flickr
 
In the heat of a Spanish summer, this may be the perfect key to open the lock of that Spanish heart you've been trying to conquer. Try taking off your shirt or wearing your bathing suit to make the line doubly effective!
 
Si la belleza fuese delito, te hubiera dado cadena perpetua (If beauty was a crime, you deserve life in prison)
 

Photo: Minh Son Phan/Flickr 
 
Life in prison may not seem like the most romantic thing to wish upon your would-be lover, however this is sure to make them believe that you'd at least spend your confinement together. After all, you did just call her beautiful.
 
Crees en amor a primera vista? O vuelvo a pasarte otra vez (Do you believe in love at first sight? Or should I walk past you again?)
 

Photo: Victor Bautista/Flickr 
 
If you just spotted someone who caught your eye, ask them if they felt the same way or if you should try walking by them again... if they don't catch you the first time, perhaps cupid needs a second chance.
 
Perdona, sabes dónde está la tierra? Porque desde que te vi ando en las nubes (Excuse me, do you know where the earth is? Because since I laid eyes on you my head is in the clouds)
 

Photo: Hadi Zaher/Flickr 
 
You're not trying to tell her that your skies are cloudy because of her, so make it sound as if she has dreamy effects on you and hopefully she’ll get the message.
 
Tu papa debe de ser pirata, porque tu eres un tesoro! (Your dad must be a pirate, because you are a treasure!)
 

Photo: Scott Smith/Flickr 
 
Not that you ever want to insult her dad (or any member of her family, as a matter of fact), but telling her that she's a treasure will sure make the two of you shine!
 
Hola, te pareces mucho a mi próxima novia (Hello, you look a lot like my next girlfriend)
 

Photo: Kyle Steed/Flickr 
 
Spanish women hate their men talking about their past girlfriends, but talk to her as if she was the woman of your future and you might just be on to a winner.
 
Como se siente al ser la chica mas guapa en esta habitación? (What does it feel like to be the prettiest girl in the room?)
 

Photo: Anne Worner/Flickr 
 
This will make any Spanish woman blush. If you want to exaggerate the effect, try calling her the
prettiest woman in the world by saying "como se siente al ser la chica mas guapa del mundo?"
 
By Olivia Mathieson
