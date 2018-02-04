Editions:  Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland
Advertisement

Spanish ship spots 20 dead migrants in waters off Morocco

AFP
news@thelocal.es
@thelocalspain
4 February 2018
14:01 CET+01:00
melilla

Share this article

Spanish ship spots 20 dead migrants in waters off Morocco
Migrants arriving in Malaga after being rescued by the Spanish coast guard in December. Photo: Jorge Guerrero / AFP
AFP
news@thelocal.es
@thelocalspain
4 February 2018
14:01 CET+01:00
Moroccan rescue services have recovered the bodies of around 20 migrants in the Mediterranean, a spokeswoman for the Spanish enclave of Melilla said on Sunday.
The bodies of the migrants, from sub-Saharan Africa, were spotted on Saturday by a Spanish ship, which alerted the rescue services of both countries, the spokeswoman said.
   
She added that "about 20" bodies were then recovered in Moroccan territorial waters. Moroccan authorities have yet to issue a figure.
   
Late on Saturday, a Spanish police patrol boat found one more body, which was taken to Melilla, a Spanish enclave bordering Morocco. Migrants are increasingly favouring the so-called western Mediterranean
route to reach Europe, which involves making the sea crossing between north Africa and southern mainland Spain.
   
According to the International Organization for Migration, Spain has been the second most popular point of entry for migrants coming to Europe so far this year, with 1,279 arrivals, after Italy with 4,256.
   
It said 243 people have died or are missing in the Mediterranean after trying to cross the Mediterranean this year, not including those recovered this weekend.
   
Spain was last year the third point of entry for Europe-bound migrants, after Italy and Greece. Arrivals by sea tripled in 2017 compared to the previous year, reaching a total of 22,900 migrants, according to the EU border
agency Frontex.
melilla
Get notified about breaking news on The Local

Share this article

Advertisement

From our sponsors

Make a difference volunteering overseas in 2018

There's no better time than the start of a new year to help bring about positive change in the world. Find out why scores of young idealists are signing up to change people's lives for the better by volunteering abroad.

The one underrated thing that makes any relocation easier

Related articles

One dead and several injured in stampede at Morocco-Spain border

Four migrants discovered hidden inside boot, bonnet and dashboard at Melilla border

More than 200 migrants storm Morocco-Spain border

Spanish police arrest suspected Isis recruiter in Melilla

Morocco 'mule women' in back-breaking trade from Spain enclave

Spain to spend big at borders tightening defences to stop migrants

Ceuta and Melilla: the Spanish enclaves at the centre of the fight against terrorism

Two women porters die in stampede at Ceuta border
Advertisement

Recent highlights

Ten things NEVER to do when dining in Spain

Ten things NEVER to do when dining in Spain

Ten of Spain's most romantic getaways for Valentine's Day
Advertisement

The quirky habits you can't help picking up living in Spain

What's on in Spain: Ten things to do in February

Orange thieves caught red handed with car full of stolen fruit

'Brexit Day': Brits could have until December 2020 to make move to Spain
Advertisement
Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. Ten things NEVER to do when dining in Spain
  2. Spain launches probe after U2 concerts sell out in seconds
  3. Snow brings chaos to roads across northern and central Spain
  4. Puigdemont or plan B? Catalan separatists divided
  5. Meet Alfred and Amaia: Spain’s 2018 Eurovision hopefuls
Advertisement

Noticeboard

13/11
American Womens Club of Madrid Holiday Bazaar
View all notices
Advertisement