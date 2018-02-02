Snow brings chaos to roads across northern and central Spain

Spain’s national weather agency have issued weather warnings in 33 provinces across the peninsula and Balearic Islands in a cold snap that is expected to continue over the weekend and into next week.
#Predicción de #temperaturas máximas y mínimas para #hoy y sus variaciones (2/2). https://t.co/nkt7p7WaxU pic.twitter.com/3avGUbajMA— AEMET (@AEMET_Esp) February 2, 2018
#FMA #Avisos activos hoy por 🌊#costeros 🌊. Detalles/actualizaciones: https://t.co/4EaoDE9Y7r pic.twitter.com/0TWe4VOcq9— AEMET (@AEMET_Esp) February 2, 2018
Sections of motorway remain closed Friday morning, including parts of AP-6, la AP-51, la AP-61, la A-1 and la A-15.
Con #hielo y #nieve ❄️❄️en calzada muchísima PRECAUCIÓN. Si puedes, evita circular. Si no, recuerda que es fundamental aumentar #distancia de seguridad🚙......🚗, reducir #velocidad🏁y poner #luces 🔆🔆Y no olvides #cadenas o neumáticos de invierno. pic.twitter.com/4xWNSh8o80— Dir. Gral. Tráfico (@DGTes) February 2, 2018
Motorists are advised to check the status of roads on the website of Spain’s Traffic Department before embarking on their journey, and then in red alert areas to avoid making unnecessary journeys.
REABIERTAS la #AP6 #AP61 #AP51 #A1. En la red secundaria permanecen 116 carreteras afectadas, 23 cerradas, 11 puertos, y 50 con cadenas. Actualiza la información 👉https://t.co/rFzVqrSLQk … ☎️011 @InformacionDGT pic.twitter.com/aHiuhAJZhr— Dir. Gral. Tráfico (@DGTes) February 2, 2018
Authorities have issued guidelines for motorists to ensure they are properly equipped in case they encounter bad winter conditions on the roads.
The kits should include snow chains for the tyres, a shovel in case you need to dig the car out of a snowdrift, warm weather clothing and emergency rations.