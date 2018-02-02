Editions:  Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland
Advertisement

Meet Alfred and Amaia: Spain’s 2018 Eurovision hopefuls

The Local
news@thelocal.es
@thelocalspain
2 February 2018
13:52 CET+01:00
eurovisionmusic

Share this article

Meet Alfred and Amaia: Spain’s 2018 Eurovision hopefuls
Could Amaia and Alfred break Spain's Eurovision curse? Photo: TVE Operacion Triunfo
The Local
news@thelocal.es
@thelocalspain
2 February 2018
13:52 CET+01:00
Spain is hoping to improve on its laughable result last year in the Eurovision Song Contest with a romantic ballad between a Catalan boy and a girl from Pamplona.

Alfred Garcia, a 20-year-old from El Prat de Llobregat outside Barcelona teamed up with 19-year-old Pamplonesa Amaia Romero to win this year’s national television talent show Operacion Triunfo with their love song Tu Cancion.

The pair were selected in a public vote to represent Spain  in the 2018 competition which will take place in Lisbon on May 11th.

WATCH Alfred and Amaia sing Tu Canción:

The couple who sing in Spanish while playing grand pianos hope that they will perform better in the competition than last year’s contestant, Manel Navarro, whose performance on the night became the butt of a thousand online jokes

READ: The best memes after Spain's 2017 Eurovision disaster


Manel was compared to a rooster after his voice cracked trying to reach the high notes during his 2017 performance.

While last year’s entry was an annoyingly repetitive pop song sung in English by a self-styled surfer dude who ended the competition last in 26th  place, this year’s entry is a soulful romantic ballad written specifically for the duo by composer Raul Gomez.

Spain hasn’t fared well in the competition, winning only twice in its history and one of those wins was secured by Franco buying votes. But Spain does have the dubious honour of being one of the countries to receive the most nul points in the history of Eurovision.

READ MORE: Five fantastic facts about Spain in Eurovision

Both Alfred and Amaia are studying music at university but can they break Spain’s Eurovision curse?

This video clip provides the lyrics to the song (and their translation) so you have plenty of time to learn the words in order to singalong on the night.

eurovisionmusic
Get notified about breaking news on The Local

Share this article

Advertisement

From our sponsors

Make a difference volunteering overseas in 2018

There's no better time than the start of a new year to help bring about positive change in the world. Find out why scores of young idealists are signing up to change people's lives for the better by volunteering abroad.

The one underrated thing that makes any relocation easier

Related articles

Spain launches probe after U2 concerts sell out in seconds

Waka Waka: Shakira faces tax probe in Spain

Spanish researchers awarded 'funny Nobel' for discovery that babies 'sing and dance' in womb

WATCH: Singing Spanish flight attendant entertains on Ryanair flight

Spain's best summer music festivals of 2017

Despacito: Spanish song soars up US charts

The best memes after Spain's Eurovision disaster

DJ Robert Miles dies in Ibiza aged just 47
Advertisement

Recent highlights

Ten things NEVER to do when dining in Spain

Ten things NEVER to do when dining in Spain

Ten of Spain's most romantic getaways for Valentine's Day
Advertisement

The quirky habits you can't help picking up living in Spain

What's on in Spain: Ten things to do in February

Orange thieves caught red handed with car full of stolen fruit

'Brexit Day': Brits could have until December 2020 to make move to Spain
Advertisement
Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. The quirky habits you can't help picking up living in Spain
  2. Ten things NEVER to do when dining in Spain
  3. Ten of Spain's most romantic getaways for Valentine's Day
  4. Spanish police free 16 women forced into sex slavery with voodoo threats
  5. Puigdemont admits defeat in private messages caught on camera
Advertisement

Noticeboard

13/11
American Womens Club of Madrid Holiday Bazaar
06/11
Puçol, Valencia. Soccer
View all notices
Advertisement