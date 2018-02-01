Ten of Spain's most romantic getaways for Valentine's Day

For the sheer romance

Carmona is an easy half-hour drive from Seville but this friendly town of 30,000 people is a world away from the crowds of the Andalusian capital. This town also has great food, an impressive range of Roman and Moorish sights, and one of Spain’s finest paradors, with magical views over the plains of Andalusia.

For the sweet tooths



Photo: Gustave Deghilage/Flickr



The Catalan city of Girona is home to one of Spain’s best gelati shops in Rocamboles but also boasts chocolate 'flies' as a local delicacy. This intact medieval gem is also one of Spain’s most beautiful cities. After nightfall, the Call, as the historic old town is known, is a romantic labyrinth of narrow alleys and tolling bells. Oh, and one of the local bridges was built by a certain Gustave Eiffel.