Ten of Spain's most romantic getaways for Valentine's Day

The Local
news@thelocal.es
@thelocalspain
1 February 2018
10:13 CET+01:00
From sunset strolls to fireside cosiness Spain offers the perfect setting to woo your sweetheart. Here are some of our favourites.
For the history buffs
 

Photo: Jelle de Vries
 
Cartagena in Spain’s Murcia province is over 2,000 years old. Home to Phoenician, Roman, Byzantine and Moorish remains, it also has the second largest Roman theatre on the Iberian Peninsula. Atmospheric, off the beaten track and with average maximum temperatures of 17C in February, Cartagena is an insider pick.
 
For the stargazers
 

Photo: Alex Sanz/Flickr 
 
Avoid the tourist traps in the south of Tenerife (Canary Islands) and head up to monumental Mount Teide, Spain’s highest peak. Try to book a night at El Parador de las Cañadas del Teide hotel for the best views and proximity from the national park. They offer an amazing service and it’s also the best way to gaze at the Canaries’ star-studded sky, awarded the title of 'Starlight Tourist Destination' by UNESCO in 2013.
 
For the snow and sauna lovers
 

Photo: Jonas Snow/Flickr 
 
Just a few kilometres from the French border, Formigal, in the Spanish region of Aragon, is renowned for having some of the best slopes in Spain. Pass prices are reasonable (the Spanish use the French word forfait for pass) and Formigal is relatively quiet on weekdays. Formigal's ski resorts also have some great hotels with saunas to wind down in after a fun-packed Valentine’s Day.
 
For the food lovers
 

Photo: Katina Rogers/Flickr
 
San Sebastián, or Donostia as its known in Basque, is famous for its pintxos so this is the perfect Valentine’s getaway for people who want a culinary adventure. Throw in friendly locals, one of the world’s most beautiful city beaches and a delightful old town and San Sebastián is hard to beat.
 
For the sheer romance
 

Photo: Parador Spain/Flickr 
 
Carmona is an easy half-hour drive from Seville but this friendly town of 30,000 people is a world away from the crowds of the Andalusian capital. This town also has great food, an impressive range of Roman and Moorish sights, and one of Spain’s finest paradors, with magical views over the plains of Andalusia.
 
For the sweet tooths
 

Photo: Gustave Deghilage/Flickr 
 
The Catalan city of Girona is home to one of Spain’s best gelati shops in Rocamboles but also boasts chocolate 'flies' as a local delicacy. This intact medieval gem is also one of Spain’s most beautiful cities. After nightfall, the Call, as the historic old town is known, is a romantic labyrinth of narrow alleys and tolling bells. Oh, and one of the local bridges was built by a certain Gustave Eiffel.
 
For the sunset lovers
 

Photo: Luis Irisarri/Flickr
 
On the mouth of Spain’s Guadalquivir River and in the heart of sherry country lies elegant Sanlúcar de Barrameda. This is a place to forget the rest of the world, sip a fine wine and watch magical sunsets. If you do feel the need to explore, Sanlúcar is the starting point for trips into one of Spain’s great treasures: The Doñana National Park. Or perhaps you might fancy a bareback gallop along the beach instead.
 
For the cosiness cravers
 

Photo: Maurizio Consanzo/Flickr
 
Head to the quaint Castilian town of Cuenca in central Spain with plenty of warm clothes packed for the chilly month of February. Famed for its hanging houses and cosy restaurants, it’s the perfect place in Spain to have a tranquil walk in the snow and then snuggle up with your loved one under a blanket next to the fireplace.
 
For the Robinson Crusoes
 

Photo: Jose Mesa/Flickr 
 
If you want to have a pristine white-sand beach all to yourselves without having to go to Thailand or the Caribbean, head to the little-known Canary islet of La Graciosa. February weather is generally mild enough to camp but there is also basic accommodation available on this beautiful, peaceful "rock" just off the coast of Lanzorote.
 
For the wine connoisseurs
 

Photo: Victor Gómez/Flickr 
 
Spain’s La Rioja region not only has some of the finest 'vinos' in the world, its stunning forests and sprawling vineyards will make your romantic experience all the merrier.
