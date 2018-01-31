What's on in Spain: Ten things to do in February

One of the biggest carnival celebrations takes place in Santa Cruz de Tenerife. Photo: AFP

Whether you are one of the 75 million tourists that visit Spain every year, or a local looking to try something new this weekend, The Local has your guide to the best things to do in every region of the country this upcoming month.

Arts and Culture

Auschwitz Exposition, (January 12th - June 6th)

For the first time in history, more than 600 original objects from Auschwitz-Birkenau, the Nazi’s largest and deadliest concentration camp, are displayed to Madrid’s public. As the first city in the international tour of the exhibition, you can visit every day of the week until mid-June.

International Contemporary Art Fair (February 21st-25th)

The International Contemporary Art Fair is one of the main art fairs on the international circuit, and will be open to visitors February 23-25. Selected Works include exhibit painting, sculpture, photography, new media, and drawing.

Las Bodas de Isabel de Segura (February 15th - 18th)

Believing her true love to be dead, Isabel marries another in Spain’s take on Romeo and Juliet. Every year the city of Teruel revives the tragedy of the two lovers on the month of romance. Celebrate your Valentine’s day with star-crossed lovers and medieval dress in the mountainous Aragon region of eastern Spain.

Krazy Kat es Krazy Kat es Krazy Kat at the Reina Sofia (Until February 26th)

Comic strips are not a thing of your childhood past at the Reina Sofia. Enjoy the artistic language of graphic art with George Herriman, one of the most important contemporary graphic artists in the United States.

Gastro Festival: Madrid Para Comérselo (January 20th - February 4th)

Eat your way through Madrid in this year’s Gastrofestival, which celebrates the fusión between food and culture, art, fashion, and literature. Over 400 Madrid restaurants, bars, clothing stores, and art galleries and museums are participating in the festival that ends on February. 4th.

Carnival Espana

Sitges Carnival (February 6th - 14th)

Over the course of one week more than 250,000 people from all over the world travel to Sitges for one of the biggest gay carnival celebrations in the world. The main parades take place on February 11th and 13th.

Santa Cruz de Tenerife Carnival (February 7th - 18th)

Tenerife hosts the grandest of Carnival celebrations in Spain, for those who can’t make it to the famous event in Rio de Janeiro. Flock to Santa Cruz de Tenerife for the Fantasy themed festival for lavish parades, street parties, and more than one hundred performers.

Music

Liam Gallagher and Metallica Concerts (Various Dates)

Still know all the words to Oasis' Wonderwall? Or is classic heavy metal closer to your tastes? You can catch Liam Gallagher, Oasis' former vocalist, as he presents his first solo album at The Riviera (Feb. 23) or Metallica's latest album Hardwired... to Self-Destruct at the WiZink Center (Feb. 3 and 5). Why not both?!

Sports

Atletico de Madrid vs. Valencia CF, Liga Santander (February 4th)

If you want to spend 90 minutes on the edge of your seat surrounded by some of the world’s most passionate fans, watch as Atletico de Madrid takes on Valencia at the Wanda Metropolitano Stadium in Madrid. With tickets starting at 30 euros, you can watch the game in the state-of-the-art, 88,150 square meter stadium.

Seville Marathon (February 25th)

What better way to experience the Lonely Planet's "best city in the world to visit in 2018" than to run through it? Registration is open until Feb. 19th, and the Marathon will also host parallel activities during the race for spectators including a photography competition and youth races.

