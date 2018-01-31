Editions:  Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland
Advertisement

Spain risks downgrade to 'flawed democracy' over Catalonia

AFP
news@thelocal.es
@thelocalspain
31 January 2018
09:46 CET+01:00
catalan independencecatalonia

Share this article

Spain risks downgrade to 'flawed democracy' over Catalonia
A masked demonstrator sporting the traditional Catalan hat "Barretina" holds a 'Estelada' during a demonstration outside the Catalan parliament . Photo: AFP
AFP
news@thelocal.es
@thelocalspain
31 January 2018
09:46 CET+01:00
Spain risks being downgraded from a "full democracy" to a "flawed" one over its handling of Catalonia's secession crisis, a research group that compiles an influential annual democracy ranking warned Wednesday.

 

The country's score dropped from 8.30 to 8.08 in the Economist Intelligence Unit's (EIU) 2017 Democracy Index due to "its attempt to stop by force Catalonia's illegal referendum on independence on October 1 and its repressive treatment of pro-independence politicians."

That same ranking for 2016 was cited by King Felipe VI last week to defend Spain's democratic credentials.

The country's score remains just above the threshold of 8.01 for full democracies but Joan Hoey, editor of the index, warned it could further deteriorate depending on what happens this year.

Catalonia's secession crisis captured the world's attention when a banned independence referendum was met with a massive police crackdown in October.   

Ousted Catalan leader's comeback bid delayed as vote postponed

The central government argued that the vote had been ruled illegal by the Constitutional Court, justifying the use of police to try and stop it.   

It has always insisted it is on the side of the law in its handling of the crisis.

But Hoey said the use of "heavy-handed legalism to deal with what is essentially a democratic question or to deny a democratic vote" was "not really the sign of a government that cherishes democracy and wants to expand it."

The ranking also pointed to the charges of rebellion, which carries up to 30 years in jail, and sedition brought against Catalan leaders over their failed bid for independence.

In this day and age, in a modern democracy, to see elected politicians being charged with what seem quite archaic charges... doesn't seem to sit well with Spain's ranking as a full democracy, of which there are only 19 in the world," said Hoey.

The index is based on five categories including the functioning of government and the electoral process.

Based on its score, each country is then classified as a "full democracy," "flawed" one, "hybrid regime" or "authoritarian" one.    

The ranking classified Norway as the top democracy while North Korea came last.

The Gambia was upgraded from an "authoritarian regime" to a "hybrid" one after it witnessed its first ever democratic transfer of power.    

Venezuela, by contrast, moved the other way to an "authoritarian regime."   

"The latter change reflects Venezuela's continued slide towards dictatorship," the ranking said.

 

catalan independencecatalonia
Get notified about breaking news on The Local

Share this article

Advertisement

From our sponsors

Make a difference volunteering overseas in 2018

There's no better time than the start of a new year to help bring about positive change in the world. Find out why scores of young idealists are signing up to change people's lives for the better by volunteering abroad.

The one underrated thing that makes any relocation easier

VIDEO: What do expats do with their pets when they travel?

Related articles

Puigdemont admits defeat in private messages caught on camera

Ousted Catalan leader's comeback bid delayed as vote postponed

What next for Catalonia? Uncertainty swirls around Puigdemont investiture vote

Court pressures fugitive Catalan leader to return to Spain

Spain turns to court to block Puigdemont's Catalan comeback bid

Russian meddling in Catalonia polls 'unacceptable' and taken 'very seriously' by NATO

Spain takes step to block Puigdemont's Catalan comeback bid

King Felipe VI defends Spain's image amid Catalan crisis
Advertisement

Recent highlights

Seven facts that show the dark reality of Spain's economic recovery

Ten great Spanish films you need to watch now

Why Barcelona ISN'T the travel destination to avoid in 2018
Advertisement

Balearics move to ban disposable plastics in bid to clean up coast

Strange things Spanish parents do raising their children

2017 was a great year for cocaine busts in Spain

Trump hikes import tax on Spanish olives in deal to make America great again

Advertisement
Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. The quirky habits you can't help picking up living in Spain
  2. Ten great Spanish films you need to watch now
  3. Why Barcelona ISN'T the travel destination to avoid in 2018
  4. Orange thieves caught red handed with car full of stolen fruit
  5. World's oldest man dies aged 113 in Spanish village where he lived his whole life
Advertisement

Noticeboard

13/11
American Womens Club of Madrid Holiday Bazaar
06/11
Puçol, Valencia. Soccer
View all notices
Advertisement