Editions:  Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland
Advertisement

Orange thieves caught red handed with car full of stolen fruit

The Local
news@thelocal.es
@thelocalspain
30 January 2018
16:59 CET+01:00
policefruit

Share this article

Orange thieves caught red handed with car full of stolen fruit
Police released photos of the stolen fruit after arresting the thieves.Photo: Emegencias Sevilla
The Local
news@thelocal.es
@thelocalspain
30 January 2018
16:59 CET+01:00
Police in Seville discovered thieves attempting to get away with four tonnes of stolen oranges after pulling their vehicles over at the side of the road.

The fruit thieves were discovered after police became suspicious at the reaction of three vehicles when passing a patrol car on the road between Torreblanca and Mairena de Alcor in the region of Seville.

The cars, which were obviously being driven in convey, abruptly changed direction when the drivers spotted the patrol car ahead.

Police pulled over the two cars and a van to discover the vehicles were jam-packed with stolen oranges.

Five people were arrested for the theft of the fruit from a warehouse in Carmona.

 

policefruit
Get notified about breaking news on The Local

Share this article

Advertisement

From our sponsors

The one underrated thing that makes any relocation easier

When you’re living in a new country, this can suddenly become a necessity in ways you might not have realised.

VIDEO: What do expats do with their pets when they travel?

The volunteer opportunity with a unique difference

Related articles

Shootout at country house in Teruel leaves three dead including two police

Madrid police suspends three officers over death threats to mayor and journalists in Whatsapp group

Top Spanish journalist to take legal action over death threats in police Whatsapp group

'Biggest ever' haul of contraband tobacco seized by Spanish police

Police hunt bank robber in Valencia

Spanish police finally move out of Tweety boat sent to Barcelona

Spanish police seize thousands of marijuana plants destined for UK

Woman in Valencia arrested after allegedly stabbing her partner to death
Advertisement

Recent highlights

Balearics move to ban disposable plastics in bid to clean up coast

Strange things Spanish parents do raising their children

2017 was a great year for cocaine busts in Spain
Advertisement

Trump hikes import tax on Spanish olives in deal to make America great again

12 signs you've totally nailed the Spanish language

Beware: toxic caterpillar plague arrives early in Spain

Heated debate on Catalonia (and tortilla) as BBC World Questions comes to Madrid
Advertisement
Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. Ten great Spanish films you need to watch now
  2. Why Barcelona ISN'T the travel destination to avoid in 2018
  3. Seven facts that show the dark reality of Spain's economic recovery
  4. Orange thieves caught red handed with car full of stolen fruit
  5. World's oldest man dies aged 113 in Spanish village where he lived his whole life
Advertisement

Noticeboard

13/11
American Womens Club of Madrid Holiday Bazaar
06/11
Puçol, Valencia. Soccer
View all notices
Advertisement