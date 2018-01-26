Editions:  Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland
Advertisement

Venezuela expels Spanish ambassador

AFP
news@thelocal.es
@thelocalspain
26 January 2018
11:07 CET+01:00
venezueladiplomacy

Share this article

Venezuela expels Spanish ambassador
Nicolas Maduro (R) greets supporters during a rally in Caracas on January 23rd. Photo: AFP
AFP
news@thelocal.es
@thelocalspain
26 January 2018
11:07 CET+01:00
Venezuela on Thursday declared Spain's ambassador to Caracas "persona non grata," accusing Madrid of committing "continuous aggressions" against the Socialist government of President Nicolas Maduro.

The declaration came a day after Venezuela recalled its own ambassador to Spain following the European Union's adoption of sanctions against seven senior Venezuelan officials, including a freeze on their assets and a ban on traveling to the EU.

Venezuela "has decided to declare persona non grata the ambassador of the Kingdom of Spain to Venezuela... owing to its continuous aggressions and repeated acts of interference in the internal affairs of our country," the foreign ministry said in a statement.

Caracas accuses Spanish Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy of being one of the masterminds behind the sanctions, saying he was acting on instructions from the United States. Among the targeted officials was Diosdado Cabello, one of the most powerful figures in the Venezuela leadership.

READ MORE: Caracas mayor seeks political asylum in Spain

Diplomats like Spanish ambassador Jesus Silva who are censured by being declared persona non grata are normally required to leave the country where they have been serving.

Spain and Venezuela have suffered from tense diplomatic ties since the late Socialist leader Hugo Chavez came to power in 1999. He was succeeded on his death in 2013 by Maduro.

venezueladiplomacy
Get notified about breaking news on The Local

Share this article

Advertisement

From our sponsors

The one underrated thing that makes any relocation easier

When you’re living in a new country, this can suddenly become a necessity in ways you might not have realised.

VIDEO: What do expats do with their pets when they travel?

The volunteer opportunity with a unique difference

Related articles

Caracas mayor asks for political asylum in Spain

Former Caracas mayor vows to fight Maduro from exile in Madrid

Spain expels North Korea ambassador over nuclear tests

Transsexuals from Venezuela forced into prostitution in Spain

Molotov cocktails thrown at Spain's embassy in Venezuela

Obama meets Spanish King on symbolic but curtailed trip

Venezuela leader brands Spanish PM a 'hitman'

Venezuela: Spanish law 'violates human rights'
Advertisement

Recent highlights

Trump hikes import tax on Spanish olives in deal to make America great again

12 signs you've totally nailed the Spanish language

Beware: toxic caterpillar plague arrives early in Spain
Advertisement

Heated debate on Catalonia (and tortilla) as BBC World Questions comes to Madrid

Madrid’s Atocha railway station is about to lose its famous turtles

Bucket list: 16 brilliant things to do once in your life in Spain

Blessed are the animals: Madrid church welcomes four-legged friends
Advertisement
Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. Why Barcelona ISN'T the travel destination to avoid in 2018
  2. Spain's ruling party apologises over 'illegal financing'
  3. Snow warnings issued for drivers ahead of weekend freeze
  4. Spain takes step to block Puigdemont's Catalan comeback bid
  5. Enrique Iglesias sues record label over streaming revenue
Advertisement

Noticeboard

13/11
American Womens Club of Madrid Holiday Bazaar
06/11
Puçol, Valencia. Soccer
View all notices
Advertisement