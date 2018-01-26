Snow warnings issued for drivers ahead of weekend freeze

File photo of snow in northern Spain: AFP

Those planning on travelling by car this weekend be warned: More snow is on the way.

At least 11 major roads have been issued with severe weather warnings in a bid to prevent the chaos that occurred when heavy snow fell earlier in January,

On Friday morning alerts have been issued for trunk roads including the A-6 which heads towards Galicia from Madrid, the A-1 heading due north from Madrid and the AP-67 toll road through Cantabria.

The cold snap was expected to continue over the weekend.

During the first weekend of January the army had to be called in to rescue hundreds of motorists trapped in their cars on the AP-6 toll road overnight.

The big freeze and heavy snowfall coincided with a busy weekend on the roads when Spaniards made the journey home after the Christmas break.

Motorists are advised to check the status of roads on the website of Spain’s Traffic Department before embarking on their journey.

Authorities have issued guidelines for motorists to ensure they are properly equipped in case they encounter bad winter conditions on the roads.

The kits should include snow chains for the tyres, a shovel in case you need to dig the car out of a snowdrift, warm weather clothing and emergency rations.