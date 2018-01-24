Editions:  Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland
Advertisement

Trump hikes import tax on Spanish olives in deal to make America great again

AFP/The Local
news@thelocal.es
@thelocalspain
24 January 2018
08:51 CET+01:00
agricultureolivesusatrumptrade

Share this article

Trump hikes import tax on Spanish olives in deal to make America great again
File photo of a Spanish olive harvest in Andalucia. Photo: Jorge Guerrero/AFP
AFP/The Local
news@thelocal.es
@thelocalspain
24 January 2018
08:51 CET+01:00
The United States on Tuesday imposed additional import duties of up to 20 percent on ripe Spanish olives, saying they are sold at below fair value and harmed growers in California.

This preliminary ruling is on top of duties imposed in November to offset the 2-7 percent subsidies Spanish exporters benefited from.   

The action is part of President Donald Trump's aggressive defense of US trade interests, with anti-dumping and countervailing duty actions up 61 percent since he took office, according to the Commerce Department.

READ MORE: Trump hits Spanish olives with US import duty

The Commerce Department is set to announce its final decision on the antidumping case against Spanish olives on June 5th, while the final ruling on the earlier countervailing duties decision is due in May.

The rulings will be subject to review by the International Trade Commission on whether US producers were hurt.

But meanwhile, US customs agents will collect cash deposits on olive imports based on the rates, according to the Commerce Department.   

In 2016, the US imported an estimated $70.9 million worth of ripe Spanish olives, principally from producers in Seville.

agricultureolivesusatrumptrade
Get notified about breaking news on The Local

Share this article

Advertisement

From our sponsors

The one underrated thing that makes any relocation easier

When you’re living in a new country, this can suddenly become a necessity in ways you might not have realised.

VIDEO: What do expats do with their pets when they travel?

The volunteer opportunity with a unique difference

Related articles

Spain reports case of 'mad cow disease'

Trump hits Spanish olives with US import duty

Trump: 'I think the people of Catalonia would stay with Spain'

Trump to host Spanish PM Rajoy at White House

'Islamic terrorism' must stop, Trump says after Spain attacks

Trump appoints campaign donor and hispanophile as new US ambassador to Madrid

Spain allows extradition of alleged Russian hacker to US

Spain extradites first foreigner to face US terror charges under Trump
Advertisement

Recent highlights

Beware: toxic caterpillar plague arrives early in Spain

Heated debate on Catalonia (and tortilla) as BBC World Questions comes to Madrid

Madrid’s Atocha railway station is about to lose its famous turtles
Advertisement

Bucket list: 16 brilliant things to do once in your life in Spain

Blessed are the animals: Madrid church welcomes four-legged friends

14 reasons why you should visit Seville this year

Direct ferry route announced between Ireland and Spain
Advertisement
Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. 12 signs you've totally nailed the Spanish language
  2. Beware: toxic caterpillar plague arrives early in Spain
  3. Strange things Spanish parents do raising their children
  4. VIDEO: This is what Puigdemont did when presented with a Spanish flag in Denmark
  5. Sacked Catalan leader arrives in Denmark despite arrest threat
Advertisement

Noticeboard

13/11
American Womens Club of Madrid Holiday Bazaar
06/11
Puçol, Valencia. Soccer
View all notices
Advertisement