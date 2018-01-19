Editions:  Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland
Advertisement

Sacked Catalan leader to travel to Denmark from Belgium

AFP
news.denmark@thelocal.com
19 January 2018
17:04 CET+01:00
carles puigdemontcataloniacopenhagen

Share this article

Sacked Catalan leader to travel to Denmark from Belgium
Carles Puigdemont in Brussels. Photo: Virginia Mayo/AP Photo/Scanpix Denmark
AFP
news.denmark@thelocal.com
19 January 2018
17:04 CET+01:00
Catalonia's former leader Carles Puigdemont, who led a failed attempt to break from Spain, will attend a conference in Copenhagen on Monday in what will be his first public trip since fleeing to Belgium in October.

"President Puigdemont has a trip planned next week to Denmark," Elsa Artadi, a spokeswoman for his Together for Catalonia grouping, told reporters in Barcelona.

Puigdemont, who was sacked by Madrid after the Catalan parliament declared independence on October 27th, will take part in a debate at the University of Copenhagen about the secession crisis in the region, according to the university website.

The conference is titled: "Catalonia and Europe at a crossroads for democracy?"

It will be his first public trip since he arrived in Belgium at the end of October after the independence declaration, just before being charged with rebellion, sedition and misuse of public funds for his role in the independence drive.

Initially, Spain issued a European arrest warrant against him but later withdrew it, which means he is able to travel freely as are the four other former regional ministers who also went to Belgium.

But if he comes back to Spain, he risks arrest.

"They have freedom of movement in the European Union, which is normal, but not in Spain which is not normal," said Artadi.

His trip could also help avoid problems in Belgium.

European citizens can live there without a residency permit for three months, after which they theoretically have to leave.

If they come back, they can stay another three months, said Belgian authorities.

The conference will take place in the midst of negotiations taking place in Catalonia to pick a candidate for the regional presidency after elections on December 21st in which separatist parties won an absolute majority.

Puigdemont is the separatist block's candidate but he wants to take office remotely from Belgium to avoid being detained.

The Catalan parliament's legal experts, however, have said he needs to be present physically, and Madrid has warned it will take the matter to court if he tries and will maintain direct rule imposed on the region after the independence declaration.

READ ALSO: Ex-Catalan leader insists he CAN govern from Belgium exile

carles puigdemontcataloniacopenhagen
Get notified about breaking news on The Local

Share this article

Advertisement

From our sponsors

Related articles

Spain's credit rating gets upgrade thanks to rosier economy

Heated debate on Catalonia (and tortilla) as BBC World Questions comes to Madrid

Ex-Catalan leader insists he CAN govern from Belgium exile

Catalan parliament meets as sacked leader seeks comeback

Pro-separatist Catalan parties back ex-leader for top job

Catalan separatist party funded itself illegally, court rules

Madrid to keep control of Catalonia if Puigdemont tries to govern remotely

Ex-Catalan leader's party pledges to re-elect him remotely
Advertisement

Recent highlights

14 reasons why you should visit Seville this year

Direct ferry route announced between Ireland and Spain

Eleven very good reasons to be happy you live in Spain
Advertisement

Spain is the undisputed world leader in organ transplants

Spain beat USA as 2017 tourist destination

Troll convicted over Facebook post calling for ‘gang rape’ of Catalan politician

Spain's ten greatest parador hotels to visit in 2018
Advertisement
Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. Bucket list: 16 brilliant things to do once in your life in Spain
  2. Direct ferry route announced between Ireland and Spain
  3. 14 reasons why you should visit Seville this year
  4. Blessed are the animals: Madrid church welcomes four-legged friends
  5. Madrid’s Atocha railway station is about to lose its famous turtles
Advertisement

Noticeboard

13/11
American Womens Club of Madrid Holiday Bazaar
06/11
Puçol, Valencia. Soccer
View all notices
Advertisement