Editions:  Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland
Advertisement

Spain detains two smugglers over migrant deaths

AFP
news@thelocal.es
@thelocalspain
19 January 2018
09:16 CET+01:00
migrantsrefugeeslanzarote

Share this article

Spain detains two smugglers over migrant deaths
A group of migrants wrapped in red Cross blankets arrive on board a Spanish coast guard vessel in Malaga last week- Photo: AFP
AFP
news@thelocal.es
@thelocalspain
19 January 2018
09:16 CET+01:00
Spanish authorities have detained two men allegedly responsible for a boat carrying migrants to the Canary Islands, seven of whom drowned or died from "hypothermia, exhaustion and hunger", a court said Thursday.

The inflatable boat was found Monday off a beach at the popular resort of Costa Teguise in Lanzarote in Spain's Canary Islands with five bodies inside. Two others were found dead outside the boat.

READ MORE: Seven migrants die trying to reach Lanzarote

"Judicial authorities have confirmed that the seven victims were all adults and two died drowning and five from hypothermia, exhaustion and hunger," the Canaries' high court said in a statement.

Two men "thought to be of Moroccan nationality" were sent to jail over the incident, a court spokesman told AFP, adding that the pair had no ID on them.   

One of them is only 19 years old, according to a bone test done to determine his age.

He was identified by other passengers on the boat as one of the two bosses," the statement said.

Some 20 other migrants survived the crossing.

The Canary Islands archipelago off the coast of Morocco were once a prized destination for migrants hoping to reach Spain's shores and access Europe to begin new lives.

But migrants are increasingly favouring the so-called western Mediterranean trail, which sees migrants making the sea crossing between north Africa and southern mainland Spain.

A total of 1,916 migrants have reached Europe by sea since the beginning of the year, according to the International Organization for Migration, and a further 194 died or disappeared during the crossings.

migrantsrefugeeslanzarote
Get notified about breaking news on The Local

Share this article

Advertisement

From our sponsors

Related articles

Seven migrants die trying to reach Lanzarote

Four migrants discovered hidden inside boot, bonnet and dashboard at Melilla border

Spain transfers migrants from jail after suicide

Concern as Spanish activist probed for saving drowning migrants

More than 200 migrants storm Morocco-Spain border

Algeria opens probe into migrant death at Spanish detention centre

Police brutality? Calls for probe into migrant death in Spain

Algerian migrant held in jail in Spain found dead
Advertisement

Recent highlights

14 reasons why you should visit Seville this year

Direct ferry route announced between Ireland and Spain

Eleven very good reasons to be happy you live in Spain
Advertisement

Spain is the undisputed world leader in organ transplants

Spain beat USA as 2017 tourist destination

Troll convicted over Facebook post calling for ‘gang rape’ of Catalan politician

Spain's ten greatest parador hotels to visit in 2018
Advertisement
Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. Bucket list: 16 brilliant things to do once in your life in Spain
  2. Direct ferry route announced between Ireland and Spain
  3. 14 reasons why you should visit Seville this year
  4. Blessed are the animals: Madrid church welcomes four-legged friends
  5. Madrid’s Atocha railway station is about to lose its famous turtles
Advertisement

Noticeboard

13/11
American Womens Club of Madrid Holiday Bazaar
06/11
Puçol, Valencia. Soccer
View all notices
Advertisement