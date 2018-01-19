Editions:  Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland
Advertisement

Madrid wins bid to takeover Galileo support centre from UK post-Brexit

The Local
news@thelocal.es
@thelocalspain
19 January 2018
10:58 CET+01:00
brexitspace

Share this article

Madrid wins bid to takeover Galileo support centre from UK post-Brexit
Photo: European Space Agency (ESA)
The Local
news@thelocal.es
@thelocalspain
19 January 2018
10:58 CET+01:00
Spain has won its bid to host the Galileo satnav monitoring system after the EU decided to relocate the centre from the UK following Brexit.

The UK had won the contract, in 2010, to provide the centre for EU’s advanced GPS satellite system but the European Commission decided the centre must be relocated to remain in the EU once Britain leaves.

The Galileo system went live last year and will eventually involve 30 satellites but the new base for the Galileo Security Surveillance Centre will be fully operation from Madrid by April 2019.

“Today the committee of the member states’ representatives met and we can confirm that the committee voted in favour, by a large majority, of our commission proposal to relocate the centre to Spain,” a spokesperson for the European commission told reporters in Brussels on Thursday.

The committee of 27 member states – excluding the UK - voted almost unanimously to move the Galileo satellite centre to Madrid, but the decision will not be made official until next week.

The centre will provide back up to the Galileo system, supporting the primary hub in Saint-Germain-en-Laye, near Paris.

The system  is designed to provide highly accurate global positioning information for phones, cars, maritime, air, rail and emergency services and was created so the EU had its own technology, and would not be forced to rely on the system provided by the US military. 

The Spanish government hopes the centre, which will cost about €4 million to build, will support up to 100 direct jobs.

It will be located in San Martín de la Vega, on an industrial estate 35km southwest of the capital.

Cristina Cifuentes, president of the Madrid regional government speaking ahead of the news that Spain’s bid had been successful said “It would be great news , consolidating Madrid as a leader in technology.”

This is the third European agency confirmed to leave the UK as a result of Brexit.

The European Banking Authority (EBA) is due to move to Amsterdam in early 2019 and the European Medicines Agency (EMA) will transfer to Paris.

 

brexitspace
Get notified about breaking news on The Local

Share this article

Advertisement

From our sponsors

Related articles

OPINION: The UK blew its precious chance to guarantee our post-Brexit rights

Brexit: Theresa May has a Christmas message for UK expats in Europe

What do Brexit and the Catalan crisis have in common?

EU to toughen Brexit stance on 'gangster' Britain, MEPs vow

'Brexpats' in Spain: Which group do you belong to?

Barcelona still a contender to take EU Medicines Agency post-Brexit: Spanish government

Could flights between the UK and EU really be grounded after Brexit?

'The EU should not allow the symbol of peace in Europe to become a symbol of waste'
Advertisement

Recent highlights

14 reasons why you should visit Seville this year

Direct ferry route announced between Ireland and Spain

Eleven very good reasons to be happy you live in Spain
Advertisement

Spain is the undisputed world leader in organ transplants

Spain beat USA as 2017 tourist destination

Troll convicted over Facebook post calling for ‘gang rape’ of Catalan politician

Spain's ten greatest parador hotels to visit in 2018
Advertisement
Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. Bucket list: 16 brilliant things to do once in your life in Spain
  2. 14 reasons why you should visit Seville this year
  3. Blessed are the animals: Madrid church welcomes four-legged friends
  4. Madrid’s Atocha railway station is about to lose its famous turtles
  5. Baby milk products pulled in Spain amid Salmonella fears
Advertisement

Noticeboard

13/11
American Womens Club of Madrid Holiday Bazaar
06/11
Puçol, Valencia. Soccer
View all notices
Advertisement