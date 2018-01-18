Editions:  Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland
Baby milk products pulled in Spain amid Salmonella fears

18 January 2018
13:49 CET+01:00
Baby milk products pulled in Spain amid Salmonella fears
Photo: gosphotodesign/Depositphotos
18 January 2018
13:49 CET+01:00
Milk products from the French group Lactalis have been pulled from supermarket shelves in Spain amid fears that a Salmonella bacteria has spread from France.

The French dairy group announced on Thursday that they would withdraw 37 products under the Sanutri, Damira and Puleva Bebé brands.

A total of 550,000 individual products have been recalled.

The decision to pull the products came as authorities confirmed that an infant in the Basque country was treated for Salmonella.

At least 35 children have fallen sick in Francefrom contaminated milk powder sold by the French dairy which manufactures a host of household dairy products.

Another Salmonella case was suspected in Greece.

A Eurosurveillance report, signed by 16 scientists at the Pasteur Institute as well as France's public health agency, notes that the contaminated Lactalis products were exported "to 66 countries, including 12 in the European Union".

READ MORE: 83 countries affected by Lactalis Salmonella scandal

Alerts were issued for the concerned countries in early December, after French inspectors descended on Lactalis's Craon factory where the outbreak was traced to.

In France, 35 infected children have been reported, and among the 18 who were hospitalised, all have been released and are doing fine, the health agency said.

